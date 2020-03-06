Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Bill Maher defends Chris Matthews — who left MSNBC amid #MeToo allegations

Published

51 mins ago

on

HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher defended his “friend” Chris Matthews — while attacking a #MeToo accuser.

“Speaking of getting sh*tcanned, a friend of mine lost his job this week, Chris Matthews,” Maher said, of the former MSNBC anchor who retired.

“I think this cancel culture is a cancer on progressivism,” Maher argued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maher also blasted journalist Laura Bassett, whose expose in GQ was said to have led to Matthews’ separation from the network, mockingly comparing her to Rosa Parks.

“Jesus f*cking Christ,” Maher complained.

Caitlin Flanagan of The Atlantic then joined Maher in attacking Bassett, who said on Twitter that she did not plan on watching the segment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Saudi Arabia detains three royal princes over ‘coup plot’: reports

Published

10 mins ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

Saudi authorities have detained three princes including King Salman's brother and nephew on charges of plotting a coup, the US media reported Friday, signalling a further consolidation of power by the kingdom's de facto ruler.

The detentions cast aside the last vestiges of potential opposition to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and come as the kingdom limits access to Islam's holiest sites in a highly sensitive move to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, a brother of King Salman, and the monarch's nephew Prince Mohammed bin Nayef were accused of treason and taken from their homes early Friday by black-clad royal guards, the Wall Street Journal reported citing unnamed sources.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Bill Maher defends Chris Matthews — who left MSNBC amid #MeToo allegations

Published

51 mins ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

HBO "Real Time" host Bill Maher defended his "friend" Chris Matthews -- while attacking a #MeToo accuser.

"Speaking of getting sh*tcanned, a friend of mine lost his job this week, Chris Matthews," Maher said, of the former MSNBC anchor who retired.

"I think this cancel culture is a cancer on progressivism," Maher argued.

Maher also blasted journalist Laura Bassett, whose expose in GQ was said to have led to Matthews' separation from the network, mockingly comparing her to Rosa Parks.

https://twitter.com/LEBassett/status/1233465188696895488

"Jesus f*cking Christ," Maher complained.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Bill Maher destroys the president and his ‘Trump University School of Medicine’ degree

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

HBO "Real Time" host Bill Maher went off on President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus epidemic.

Maher had a live studio audience despite California being under a state of emergency due to the outbreak.

The host noted that Disneyland was still open despite California calling a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.

And then he went off on "Donald Trump, MD" and the degree he received from the "Trump University School of Medicine."

Given Trump's false statements on COVID-19, Maher wondered if it could be contracted by "pull stuff out of your ass."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image