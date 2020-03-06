WATCH: Bill Maher defends Chris Matthews — who left MSNBC amid #MeToo allegations

HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher defended his “friend” Chris Matthews — while attacking a #MeToo accuser.

“Speaking of getting sh*tcanned, a friend of mine lost his job this week, Chris Matthews,” Maher said, of the former MSNBC anchor who retired.

“I think this cancel culture is a cancer on progressivism,” Maher argued.

Maher also blasted journalist Laura Bassett, whose expose in GQ was said to have led to Matthews’ separation from the network, mockingly comparing her to Rosa Parks.

In 2017, I wrote about a cable news host being gross and inappropriate with me. I was afraid to name him at the time. I'm not anymore; it was Chris Matthews! And his sexist exchange with Warren this week inspired me to revisit those moments and name him https://t.co/oBWXXJDPhR — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) February 28, 2020

“Jesus f*cking Christ,” Maher complained.

Caitlin Flanagan of The Atlantic then joined Maher in attacking Bassett, who said on Twitter that she did not plan on watching the segment.

Watch:

