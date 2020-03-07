WATCH: Bloomberg adviser previews ‘scorched-earth’ campaign to be aimed at Trump’s ‘grifter’ family

On MSNBC Saturday, former Michael Bloomberg adviser Tim O’Brien warned President Donald Trump and the GOP that if they continue to push conspiracy theories about former Vice President Joe Biden’s son and his work for a Ukrainian energy company, Democrats will have a field day with the corruption and nepotism of Trump’s children — particularly in light of new reporting that Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is selling his stake in a company that benefited from tax breaks he pushed for, and first daughter Ivanka Trump’s use of her official position to get Chinese trademarks.

“The Trump family are epic grifters, and this goes back generations,” said O’Brien. “Fred Trump made his money by intersecting with both the federal governmet and state governments in New York. Donald Came up through New York, intersecting with local government and Atlantic City. Now they are in the White House and all of them are dipping their faces into the till. And if the Republicans really want to make an issue out of Hunter Biden, which is very low-hanging fruit that I don’t think most Democratic voters care about anyway, there is going to be a scorched-earth response aimed at all of the Trump children that is unlike anything they have experienced in the media.”

“Could it be from your former candidate?” asked host Joy Reid. “Because Mike Bloomberg has a lot of money to spend and there’s a lot of ads you could make on something like this.”

“I think it’s an important moment for the American people to be woke about how rampant the financial conflicts of interest are among Trump’s children, the president himself, their failure to distance themselves from the Trump Organization, the deals they’ve continued to pursue while in the White House, the Trump Hotel, which has a history between Jared and the Russian government and his family’s struggling finances at the time,” said O’Brien. “All of this will become food for thought for everyone.”

