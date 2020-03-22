Quantcast
The mega-list of comedians doing their part to make people laugh during coronavirus self-isolation

The possibility of impending death facing us down isn’t funny, it’s terrifying. There are a lot of coronavirus fears. There’s the possibility that some irresponsible co-workers of our parents might make them sick. There’s the risk of grandparents spending their final days listening to you fight with doctors and begging for a ventilator. It isn’t funny, it’s scary and the world is facing down the fear with every news report.

John Oliver revealed last week that due to the coronavirus hitting his studio his team will be out for at least a few weeks. “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert and his team had a scheduled break. Seth Meyers’ studio was closed as New Yorkers face a lockdown.

But there is still some way to find humor amid the dismay. At a time that we need them most, comedians are rising to the occasion.

Here are some of the comedians making jokes during the challenge of the coronavirus threat:

Comedian Ricky Gervais has been hosting his own mini-meetings with fans desperate for a laugh.

Then there’s Trevor Noah, a bright spot in a world in desperate need of comedy.

Samantha Bee gives helpful tips and the best super-cuts of Andrew Cuomo:

Greg Warren on what it’s like to be alone:

Sebastian Maniscalco is the social-distancing hipster. He was doing it long before it was cool.

A funny cartoon about germs

Comedian Tim Hawkins on hand sanitizer at church

Norm McDonald does stand-up on the coronavirus.

Josh Johnson and Roy Wood Jr on the coronavirus.

Joe DeRosa on Tom Hanks getting coronavirus

Colbert reminds people cocaine isn’t ok for coronavirus.

Jimmy Kimmel on the coronavirus.

