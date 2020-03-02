WATCH: Confused Devin Nunes demands accountability from ‘the Clinton White House’
Following the controversial decision by a federal judge to demand Hillary Clinton be deposed about her email server, in spite of there being no legs left to the four-year-old manufactured scandal, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) went on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to cheer the move — and in the process, briefly seemed to forget who had won the 2016 presidential election.
“The American people are sick and tired of seeing the Clinton White House — or Hillary Clinton, she didn’t get prosecuted even though she had those classified emails on her server,” said Nunes.
Clinton, of course, did not win the 2016 election despite defeating President Donald Trump in the popular vote by 3 million. And Trump’s own State Department did not find any evidence Clinton or her aides had undertaken any deliberate effort to mishandle or remove classified information.
Watch below:
Discussing Hillary Clinton’s emails Devin Nunes says “the American people are sick and tired of seeing the Clinton White House–” then quickly corrects himself. pic.twitter.com/esvMDE23Tf
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) March 3, 2020
