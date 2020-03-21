Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Florida city commission blows up over decision to cut off residents’ power during conronavirus crisis

Published

1 min ago

on

Tempers boiled over at a Florida city commission meeting over the municipality’s response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“Thursday night’s Lake Worth Beach city commission meeting turned into a screaming, name-calling, finger-pointing affair between Commissioner Omari Hardy on one side and Mayor Pam Triolo and City Manager Michael Bornstein on the other,” The Palm Beach Post reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hardy blasted Bornstein for shutting off electricity to homes during the crisis.

“Bornstein acknowledged during the meeting that 50 customers had their power turned off on Tuesday, a day before the city released a statement that shutoffs were being discontinued,” the newspaper reported.

When Mayor Triolo tried to end the meeting, Hardy spoke up.

“You call me disrespectful because I’ve interrupted people. But this gentleman has turned off people’s lights in the middle of a global health pandemic. That’s what that gentleman did,” he said. “And you think I’m disrespectful.”

“This is a banana republic is what you’re turning this place into with your so-called leadership,” he continued. “We cut people’s utilities this week and made them pay — with what could have been their last check — to turn their lights off in a global health pandemic. But you don’t care about that! You didn’t want to meet!

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr’s DOJ using pandemic crisis to ask for permission to hold prisoners indefinitely without trial: report

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 21, 2020

By

On Saturday, Politico reported that Attorney General William Barr's Justice Department is seeking to give President Donald Trump vast new detention powers in response to the national coronavirus emergency.

"The Justice Department has quietly asked Congress for the ability to ask chief judges to detain people indefinitely without trial during emergencies — part of a push for new powers that comes as the coronavirus spreads through the United States," reported Betsy Woodruff Swan. "Documents reviewed by POLITICO detail the department’s requests to lawmakers on a host of topics, including the statute of limitations, asylum and the way court hearings are conducted. POLITICO also reviewed and previously reported on documents seeking the authority to extend deadlines on merger reviews and prosecutions."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The coronavirus epidemic is revealing America’s fundamental weakness

Published

36 mins ago

on

March 21, 2020

By

The United States of America is a weak country. All the flag-waving, patriotic speeches and obtuse declarations of superiority have long seemed overly conspicuous — and history has no sympathy for the delusional. It continually exposes the vulnerability, fragility and inanity of a nation that has the wealth, resources and human intelligence to cultivate a magnificent civilization, but repeatedly sacrifices the common interest and public good on the altar of avarice.

This article first appeared on Salon.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

That deep sense of dread you’re experiencing? That’s how Fox News fans feel all the time

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 21, 2020

By

Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.

These are some scary times. Models suggest that the COVID-19 pandemic is going to overwhelm our fragile healthcare system and could lead to millions of deaths in the US alone. All signs point to a looming depression the likes of which we haven’t seen in nearly a century. There’s a “locust crisis” underway that “has now reached 10 countries” and “could carry on to endanger millions more people.” The planet is cooking, with a surge of “extreme weather events.” There are kids in cages. We’re facing the worst global refugee crisis since World War Two. Crackpot authoritarianism is on the rise around the world.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image