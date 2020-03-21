WATCH: Florida city commission blows up over decision to cut off residents’ power during conronavirus crisis

Tempers boiled over at a Florida city commission meeting over the municipality’s response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“Thursday night’s Lake Worth Beach city commission meeting turned into a screaming, name-calling, finger-pointing affair between Commissioner Omari Hardy on one side and Mayor Pam Triolo and City Manager Michael Bornstein on the other,” The Palm Beach Post reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hardy blasted Bornstein for shutting off electricity to homes during the crisis.

“Bornstein acknowledged during the meeting that 50 customers had their power turned off on Tuesday, a day before the city released a statement that shutoffs were being discontinued,” the newspaper reported.

When Mayor Triolo tried to end the meeting, Hardy spoke up.

“You call me disrespectful because I’ve interrupted people. But this gentleman has turned off people’s lights in the middle of a global health pandemic. That’s what that gentleman did,” he said. “And you think I’m disrespectful.”

“This is a banana republic is what you’re turning this place into with your so-called leadership,” he continued. “We cut people’s utilities this week and made them pay — with what could have been their last check — to turn their lights off in a global health pandemic. But you don’t care about that! You didn’t want to meet!

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: