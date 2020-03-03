WATCH: Here’s the ridiculous intro video MSNBC used to make Super Tuesday look like professional wrestling
MSNBC released a minute-and-a-half video hyping their Super Tuesday coverage one hour before the polls closed in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
The video featured drumming and chanting, while briefing flashing pictures on the screen.
“Super Tuesday,” the narrator said. “One day. Fourteen states — from California to Maine.”
“The biggest delegate jackpot yet,” the narrator continued.
2020 Election
Joe Biden wins Democratic primary in North Carolina: report
According to MSNBC and CNN, former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Democratic primary in North Carolina.
The race was called immediately after polls closed, due to a strong showing for the former vice president in exit polls.
North Carolina was one of the more closely-watched Super Tuesday states, as polls over the last few weeks have found Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg pulling substantial numbers at various points.
The win was an important victory for Biden, who needs a wide margin throughout the South in order to pull off a strong showing on Tuesday night.
2020 Election
2020 Election
Biden takes Virginia and Sanders takes Vermont
Former vice president Joe Biden was projected to win the key Virginia primary and leftist frontrunner Bernie Sanders triumphed in his home state of Vermont as polls closed in the first of 14 states voting Tuesday to pick a Democratic challenger to President Donald Trump.
US networks predicted that Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist on a mission to reshape America's economy, would win as expected in Vermont.
However, the 77-year-old centrist Biden looked set to take the far bigger and more diverse Virginia, where polls also closed at 7:00 pm (0000 GMT Wednesday).
From there, the action was to pick up speed, with polls closing across a slew of states in the following hours, before culminating in delegate-rich California at 11:00 pm (0400 GMT).