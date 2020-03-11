Quantcast
Watch: Jimmy Kimmel doubts that Donald Trump is a scientific ‘supergenius’

Published

2 mins ago

on

As a good citizen, Jimmy Kimmel is doing his best to guard against coronavirus. He’s promoting the “elbow bump” as an alternative to handshakes that can spread infection. But Kimmel is frustrated by watching Donald Trump undermine every effort by scientists, public health officials, and local political leaders to bring the pandemic under control.

It was especially galling for Kimmel to watch Trump posturing and mugging at the Centers for Disease Control, where the president boasted that he “gets it” and is very adept at science because he once had an uncle who taught at MIT.

This is a nightmare, but Kimmel manages to squeeze out some laughs.

Joe Biden makes a pitch for unity following his dominant mini-Super Tuesday performance as Bernie Sanders faces calls for exit

Published

16 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

Supporters of Joe Biden called for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to drop out of the Democratic primary following another dominant performance from the former vice president on mini-Super Tuesday.

Biden won in Idaho, Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi, according to the Associated Press. Early exit polls showed that Biden overwhelmingly won among black and older voters as Sanders' support among those groups slipped from his 2016 totals. Sanders narrowly won Michigan in 2016 and lost Missouri by just 0.2% against future nominee Hillary Clinton.

‘Trump will save himself and his cronies’: Critics slam fracking bailout plan in wake of market’s coronavirus meltdown

Published

23 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

Critics are denouncing as 'corporate socialism' the Trump administration's reported consideration to offer oil and gas companies in the U.S. fracking industry a massive bailout amid a drop in prices that comes amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

"Corporate socialists seek welfare from Trump administration," tweeted journalist David Cay Johnson, in response to reporting by the Washington Post on Tuesday.

According to the Post, the administration is looking to bail out the fracking sector due to its instability in the wake of the ongoing financial downturn:

