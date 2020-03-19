Quantcast
Watch: Jimmy Kimmel offers his top tips for surviving the apocalypse

Published

1 min ago

on

“Since I have nothing to do — and the fact you’re watching this makes me assume you have nothing to do — I’m going to shoot a mini-monologue every day until we get back from my house, where I’m currently incarcerated. I mean camping out.”

Thus did Jimmy Kimmel commence his new post-apocalypse programming with a remote #minilogue.

Stuck in the house, Kimmel says he’s learning a lot about himself. For instance, he discovered that he has two young children (from whom he’s currently hiding in his office).

“Thank God for television. Right now my blood type is Disney-positive, Disney Plus, whatever they call it. We’ve watched Frozen 2 more times than the animators who made it have watched Frozen 2.”

He has plenty of ideas for those of us sheltering in place, which means almost everybody. “Did you know that you can make coffee at home, for yourself?” Plus hot tips for St. Patrick’s Day without bars or parades.

Click and laugh against the darkness.


Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
First responders still can’t buy masks– even after Congress passed $8.3 billion in emergency coronavirus funding

Published

14 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

This month, Congress passed an $8.3 billion emergency bill to respond to the coronavirus crisis. The money goes toward developing vaccines, disease surveillance, disaster loans and much more. But none of it goes directly to first responders for the protective gear and supplies they need to safely combat the novel coronavirus.

Last week, ProPublica reported that firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians on the front lines are desperate for such equipment. Some EMTs are begging for masks at local hospitals. Others are rationing gowns and face shields.

Letter carriers say the Postal Service pressured them to deliver mail despite coronavirus symptoms — and often without hand sanitizer

Published

20 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

Postal carriers say they are being pressed into service against medical advice and with insufficient protection against the novel coronavirus. Two mail carriers told ProPublica they have been pressured to stay on their routes despite showing symptoms of COVID-19.

One of the workers, in Denver, says he had to keep delivering mail for days while he awaited a doctor’s note. He says the route includes many locations where there are elderly and immunocompromised residents.

In the other case, a letter carrier in the Northwest says he is still delivering mail even after a nurse told him he likely has coronavirus.

Colbert issues profound message amid Trump’s ‘fat-fingered’ Twitter typos

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert continued his home-show, now in his third day of beard growth.

Colbert first appeared in his suit for the Monday show in a bubble bath, and he called "The Lather Show." Tuesday, Colbert did his show from his back porch while poking his firepit.

Amid the coronavirus crisis and fear spreading faster panic-buying toilet paper, the CBS host provided much-needed laughter.

Since the first show was in the bath, the second show was with the fire pit, Colbert decided his latest show would be from the roof because viruses are scared of stairs just like Donald Trump is.

