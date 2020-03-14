WATCH LIVE: Bernie Sanders holds ‘fireside chat’ after coronavirus crisis ended 2020 campaign rallies

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, the author of a book on financial instability painted an ugly portrait of the U.S. economy already tumbling into a recession and said it was unlikely Donald Trump would be able to stop the slide.

Speaking with host Ali Velshi, Harvard Professor Ken Rogoff didn't pull any punches when it came to describing the U.S. economy being buffeted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think a U.S. recession is almost baked in a cake at this point, and I think the reason is the virus," he began. " It's become clearer that we need to put a pause on the economy. We need social distancing, stopping NBA games, potentially, you know, closing off a lot of plane flights. There are some people in the economy who can work from home -- I think they're less efficient -- but there are an awful lot who can't."