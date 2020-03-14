WATCH LIVE: Bernie Sanders holds ‘fireside chat’ after coronavirus crisis ended 2020 campaign rallies
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders held a “fireside chat” on Saturday.
Presidentials campaigns have scrambled to modify the campaign outreach after the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis caused Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden to end campaign rallies.
Watch:
Tonight, we're going to do something a little bit different. Join us for a fireside chat as we talk about our vision for the future of this country and take your questions. https://t.co/TIRL3M39V2
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 14, 2020
2020 Election
Georgia postpones 2020 Democratic Party primary over COVID-19 coronavirus: report
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has postponed the state's 2020 Democratic Party primary due to concerns over COVID-19 coronavirus.
"Georgia elections officials will postpone the presidential primary scheduled for next week because of the coronavirus pandemic, becoming the second state forced to push back a vote in the race for the White House due to the outbreak," the Atlantic Journal-Constitution reported Saturday. "The state rescheduled the vote previously scheduled for March 24 to May 19, the same date as a primary for a sweep of local, state and federal offices, elections officials told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution."
2020 Election
Trump’s economy is collapsing and he may be powerless to stop it: financial analyst
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, the author of a book on financial instability painted an ugly portrait of the U.S. economy already tumbling into a recession and said it was unlikely Donald Trump would be able to stop the slide.
Speaking with host Ali Velshi, Harvard Professor Ken Rogoff didn't pull any punches when it came to describing the U.S. economy being buffeted by the coronavirus pandemic.
"I think a U.S. recession is almost baked in a cake at this point, and I think the reason is the virus," he began. " It's become clearer that we need to put a pause on the economy. We need social distancing, stopping NBA games, potentially, you know, closing off a lot of plane flights. There are some people in the economy who can work from home -- I think they're less efficient -- but there are an awful lot who can't."
2020 Election
We need to quarantine confused, ignorant and afraid Donald Trump
Thousands of people are going to die, he knows he will be blamed and he can already see his campaign circling the toilet. Those realizations were all over Donald Trump's face on Wednesday night as he addressed the nation from the Oval Office. His speech was monotonal, his face so frozen with failure and fear that he looked like the product of taxidermy. He knows he is staring into the maw of a beast he can't control. It's going to be impossible to tweet away all the deaths that are coming, and he is terrified.
This article first appeared in Salon.