WATCH LIVE: Bernie Sanders holds defiant presser refusing to drop out after Tuesday losses
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is scheduled to hold a press conference at 1 pm ET on Wednesday after suffering losses in Tuesday’s Democratic primary contests.
Sander is expected to discuss his future in the Democratic Party as he trails former Vice President Joe Biden in the race for the party’s presidential nomination.
Bernie Sanders is expected to announce at 1pm that he is staying in the race and looks forward to a debate with Joe Biden, a source with knowledge of his plans tells CNN's @ryanobles.
— Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) March 11, 2020
On Tuesday, Biden defeated Sanders in Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Idaho. Washington state was considered too close to call at the time of publication.
Watch Sanders’ press conference below.
