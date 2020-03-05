Quantcast
WATCH: Rick Santelli suggests infecting everyone with coronavirus — to lessen the economic impact

Published

52 mins ago

on

One business television personality has a fascinating solution to the coronavirus epidemic: deliberately infect everyone.

CNBC’s Rick Santelli suggested that such a move could lessen the impact on the economy.

The World Health Organization currently estimates — off of incomplete data — the COVID-19 coronavirus death rate to be 3.4%. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated the population for the country last July was 328 million. That means Santelli’s proposal could quickly result in the death of over 11 million Americans.

Breaking Banner

