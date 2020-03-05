WATCH: Rick Santelli suggests infecting everyone with coronavirus — to lessen the economic impact

One business television personality has a fascinating solution to the coronavirus epidemic: deliberately infect everyone.

CNBC’s Rick Santelli suggested that such a move could lessen the impact on the economy.

The World Health Organization currently estimates — off of incomplete data — the COVID-19 coronavirus death rate to be 3.4%. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated the population for the country last July was 328 million. That means Santelli’s proposal could quickly result in the death of over 11 million Americans.

