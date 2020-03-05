WATCH: Rick Santelli suggests infecting everyone with coronavirus — to lessen the economic impact
One business television personality has a fascinating solution to the coronavirus epidemic: deliberately infect everyone.
CNBC’s Rick Santelli suggested that such a move could lessen the impact on the economy.
The World Health Organization currently estimates — off of incomplete data — the COVID-19 coronavirus death rate to be 3.4%. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated the population for the country last July was 328 million. That means Santelli’s proposal could quickly result in the death of over 11 million Americans.
This is absolutely horrifying.
Rick Santelli on @CNBC says we should consider giving coronavirus to everybody to just get it over with.
That way it won’t wreak so much havoc on the economy.
This is your brain on capitalism.pic.twitter.com/Uv5UYyKtxy
— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) March 5, 2020