WATCH: Roger Stone says he ‘wants to get right with God’ and Trump ‘has been forgiven for anything he did wrong’
Convicted felon Roger Stone has suddenly discovered Jesus Christ.
Despite his past, his lies, his work doing so-called “dirty tricks,” Stone has changed, Axios on HBO reported Sunday.
“I feel pretty good because I’ve taken Jesus Christ as my personal savior,” Stone said in his first on-camera interview since his sentencing. “And it’s given me enormous strength and solace, because he knows what’s in my heart.”
Stone spoke to Axios’ founder Mike Allen, who mentioned Stone’s Richard Nixon tattoo.
“Yes, I have a Dick on the front and the back,” Stone said.
He then spoke to his faith in God.
“He knows what’s in my heart,” Stone said of God.
When it comes to his friend, President Donald Trump, Stone sang his praises, but let it slip that he did do something wrong. Christians believe in redemption, Stone said, saying that his friend was a “different person.”
“I think Trump has been forgiven for anything he did wrong. I think we all have. And I think he’s a different person. I think he is steadfast in his faith. I don’t think he could do this job if he was not,” Stone also said, confessing that Trump did something “wrong” for the first time publicly.
Read the full piece from Axios.
Watch Stone’s interview below:
Part 1:
Part 2:
