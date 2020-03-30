WATCH: Trump admits if Democrats make voting easier ‘you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again’
President Donald Trump is warning if Democrats’ efforts to make it easier for Americans to vote are successful Republicans will not win elections.
“I will tell you this. If you look at before and after, the things they had in there were crazy,” Trump said on “Fox & Friends” about Democratic proposals to the $2.2 trillion coronavirus support bill.
“They had things, um, levels of voting that if you ever agreed to it you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again,” he said, effectively admitting GOP voter suppression efforts are necessary for the party to stay viable.
“They had things in there,” Trump continued, “you know, about Election days, and a, what you do,” the President said of Democrats’ attempts to ensure the November elections are safe for Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.
But the President made clear even he knows that when more Americans vote, Republicans win fewer elections.
Democrats are working to make voting by mail available to everyone eligible to vote, which is both safer during the pandemic and cost-efficient.
Watch:
Trump openly admitting if we made voting easier in America, Republicans wouldn’t win elections
Trump: “The things they had in there were crazy. They had levels of voting, that if you ever agreed to it you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.” pic.twitter.com/x5HmX6uogo
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) March 30, 2020
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump admits if Democrats make voting easier ‘you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again’
President Donald Trump is warning if Democrats' efforts to make it easier for Americans to vote are successful Republicans will not win elections.
"I will tell you this. If you look at before and after, the things they had in there were crazy," Trump said on "Fox & Friends" about Democratic proposals to the $2.2 trillion coronavirus support bill.
"They had things, um, levels of voting that if you ever agreed to it you'd never have a Republican elected in this country again," he said, effectively admitting GOP voter suppression efforts are necessary for the party to stay viable.
2020 Election
Ex-evangelical rains hellfire on ‘moronic monster’ Trump for becoming the ‘pro-death’ president
Appearing on MSNBC's "Am Joy," former evangelical Frank Schaeffer harshly condemned Donald Trump and his supporters for standing by while people are dying.
Speaking with host Joy Reid, the former evangelist launched an impassioned diatribe about the president, calling him a "moronic monster."
"We're at a time now when the naked lickspittle enablement of Donald Trump by his evangelical followers is more horrifying than ever," the MSNBC guest began.
"When we come to this time of COVID-19 overtaking our country, a literal life and death issue, we see two things very clearly," he continued. "One is the utter moral bankruptcy of this leader who pits himself against governors trying to save their people, and the second is the utter moral bankruptcy of evangelical, the white evangelical voter, having been rented out to this moronic monster who in this time of crisis, is far from being our Winston Churchill leading us to freedom against the Nazis in Germany."
2020 Election
Trump campaign ramps up smear campaign on Obama’s ebola czar for exposing the president’s COVID-19 bumbling: report
Stung by a highly effective video he made for Vice President Joe Biden criticizing Donald Trump's response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic, the communications team working on the president's re-election is going after President Barack Obama's former ebola czar, Ron Klain.
Klain, who is now becoming a fixture on cable news, took part in a video ad touting the campaign of Biden, and used his expertise to rip into the Trump administration's efforts to deal with the national health crisis. That put a target on his back as the president's 2020 campaign team is trying to stem the damage that threatens the president's chances of being re-elected in November.