WATCH: Trump autographed yesterday’s stock market chart that rose 1000 points during his speech and sent it to Lou Dobbs

Just in case you were under the false impression that President Donald Trump has any actual interest in the American people or helping them during a national health crisis – the international coronavirus pandemic – just take a look at this clip from Fox Business News’ Lou Dobbs.

President Trump autographed a copy of today’s DOW stock chart that rose over 1000 points during Trump’s speech declaring a national emergency.

This is the only thing he celebrates. This is the only thing he cares about.

Watch: