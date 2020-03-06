‘We are all going to die’: Internet shocked by Trump claiming ‘a natural ability’ to understand science

President Donald Trump attempted to reassure Americans about the competence of the response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump traveled to the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta, where he spoke to reporters.

The president claimed doctors were surprised he was so informed about the virus, Trump said, despite the fact he has been repeatedly fact-check for being misinformed about COVID-19.

Trump argued he has “a natural ability” to understand the science that allows him knowledge without education.

President Trump praises his own scientific skills: "All these doctors say, 'how do you know so much about this?' Maybe I have a natural ability, maybe I should have done this instead of running for president." Trump says his uncle went to MIT and was a super genius. — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) March 6, 2020

Trump muses that he could’ve become a research scientist instead of president. TRUMP: I like this stuff. I really get it… every one of these doctors said, ‘how do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability. pic.twitter.com/9ppWsjwN2v — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) March 6, 2020

Trump’s claims did little to reassure Americans. Here’s some of what people were saying:

We are all going to die. https://t.co/aqkBThKuG0 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 6, 2020

Apparently the 10 years I spent getting a bachelors, masters, and PhD plus the 5 years as a postdoc are no match for Trump’s “natural ability.” https://t.co/lz1wD2JcnG — Dr. John Biggan (@Biggan4Congress) March 6, 2020