‘We are better than you’: Joe Biden taunts Donald Trump after big wins on Super Tuesday

President Donald Trump went on the attack against Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) after she came in third for her home state and former Vice President Joe Biden took serious offense to it.

After it became clear that Massachusettes was coming down to Biden vs. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Trump tweeted his tired attacks against Warren.

“Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren, other than Mini Mike, was the loser of the night. She didn’t even come close to winning her home state of Massachusetts. Well, now she can just sit back with her husband and have a nice cold beer!” he said.

After his Los Angeles speech and about half of the Super Tuesday results were called, Biden shot back at Trump, saying that it’s he that is the real loser.

“You lost tonight, @realDonaldTrump,” Tweeted Biden. “Democrats around the country are fired up. We are decent, brave, and resilient people. We are better than you. Come November, we are going to beat you.”

Biden has been attacking Trump on the campaign stump but hasn’t been taking his war directly to the president via Trump’s media of choice.