‘We can’t believe a word you say’: America retches ahead of Trump’s primetime address on coronavirus

President Donald Trump announced that he would address the nation after another huge drop in the Dow Jones markets on Wednesday, sending the stocks into “bear market” territory.

The U.S. has already announced over 1,100 cases of coronavirus and it’s still growing. The greatest problem that Americans have faced is that the president isn’t entirely the most trustworthy person, with over 16,000 lies in his three years in office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the coronavirus, Trump has also told multiple lies such as his comment that the virus will be gone in April, it’s just like the flu and diminishing the cases of the coronavirus.

It has prompted many to question whether they can believe anything Trump says about the virus, the economy or anything in this situation when he speaks at 9:00 p.m. EST.

See the comments below:

Historic moment. “#Denmark shutting down” as Danish PM announces complete shutdown of education system, childcare, public offices etc. pic.twitter.com/f7sbuzmMY5 — Rasmus Elling (@rasmuselling) March 11, 2020

If all Trump talks about tonight is the economy or "everything's great! We're great!" it would be better if he shut up. If says, "Its critical we expedite all testing. If you have any suspicion your'e sick, self-isolate. We have to fight this together" then worthwhile. He wont. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Time for Trump to make another "don't believe what you're seeing or hearing" speech. — Tony Lea (@TonyLea17) March 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

tRUMP is going to speak to the nation tonight 3-11-2020, how much is going to be the truth and how much of it going to be candy coated? Who's tRUMP going to blame, and how many times is going to be about him? — Jim Mahoney (@JimMaho09268650) March 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I don't know why anyone wants to actually watch/cover Trump's address tonight. Even if he tells the truth and even if he tries to do the right things, he has been a hot pile of flaming dog feces for over three years – and regarding the spread of this virus. — Jackie (@JDeMolee) March 11, 2020

I, for one am looking forward to Trump’s address, sir. Many people say that nobody knows more about virulent menaces than Donald Trump. Believe me. — Joel Klebanoff (@JoelKlebanoff) March 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's addressing the nation tonight is about contradicting Dr. Fauci's statements to Congress today. Truth must be wiped out with Trump lies! — ChallengerGrey (@challenger_grey) March 11, 2020

Preview of trumps speech tonight: (while waving his tiny orange hands around like he’s playing an invisible accordion) “I know more about virology and infectious disease than anyone! Believe me! many people are saying I know more than doctors. We are building a beautiful wall!” — Howard ✡ (@HowardA_Esq) March 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's speech needs to come with a disclaimer: 'Believing President Trump can be a risk to your health.' Immediately afterwards, we need to hear the 'truth' from the CDC or some other trustworthy health agency. I'm not joking. — P Schumacher (@PSchumacher12) March 11, 2020

I don't know about anyone else, but I am not watching or listening to that fat orange liar when he does this "address" tonight.

I don't believe anything he has to say and I don't understand who could.@realDonaldTrump's lies have caught up with him.#RemoveTrumpNow — McKinley~Biden2020~ Resists (@mckinley0930) March 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

There is ZERO reason to believe anything Trump says tonight. He said 15 cases would go to zero: it hasn’t He said anyone could get a test: they can’t He said it would just go away: it’s getting worse. — Andrew King (@H2Omaker71) March 11, 2020

We knew he could not handle a crisis ! THE TRUTH STILL MATTERS IN AMERICA! Tonight will be the night either Trump stops with the damn lies or we burn down the house! Vote Nov.3,2020🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 pic.twitter.com/dndwpdER2J — Rachel (@Rachel00334291) March 11, 2020