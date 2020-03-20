‘We don’t want everybody to get a test!’ Trump blows off question about Americans who still can’t get tested
President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed the idea that there are any Americans right now who still can’t get tested for COVID-19 even though they are experiencing all the symptoms.
During the latest White House press conference on the coronavirus pandemic, PBS News’ Yamiche Alcindor asked the president about the continued shortage of testing kits that has been hampering the government’s response to the crisis.
“There are Americans, though, who say they have symptoms and they can’t get tested,” she said. “What do you say…”
“I’m not hearing it!” Trump interrupted. “And we don’t want everybody to go out and get a test, because there’s no reason for it!”
Trump just two weeks ago promised that there were more than enough testing kits for the entire country and said, “Anybody who wants a test gets a test.”
Watch the video below.
.@Yamiche: "There are Americans, though, who say they have symptoms and they can't get tested. What do you say—"
TRUMP: "I'm not hearing it."
TRUMP, two weeks ago: "Anybody who wants a test gets a test." pic.twitter.com/qIPuOzqpqg
— Jennifer Shelton (@JenSheltonn) March 20, 2020
Investigative reporter explains why Trump and the radical Republicans are calling it the ‘Chinese virus’
In early March, an angry, longtime Republican source contacted me to vent. He was a dedicated conservative, but was furious not only Trump Administration’s bumbling in dealing with COVID-19, but also the endless lies told by his fellow GOPers to persuade the party faithful that the scientific warnings about the outbreak were a scam.
Now, he fumed, as the infection rate and death toll rose, his colleagues realized they could not maintain the “COVID-19 is a fictional thing being used to hurt Trump” charade. Rather than backing off and consulting with scientists, their decision of what to do was horrific: Reach out to a political consultant to find a spin that would allow them to attack Democrats and the media, distracting everyone from Trump’s abject failure to protect the country.
WATCH: Dr. Fauci facepalms right behind Trump after he rants about ‘Deep State Department’
Dr. Anthony Fauci was caught on camera putting his hand over his face during one of President Donald Trump's rants about the "deep state" on Friday.
While at a press conference about the coronavirus pandemic, Trump said that he would like to see Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "go back to the State Department -- or as they call it, the Deep State Department -- and do his job."
At this point, Fauci facepalmed even as Trump kept talking.
Watch the video below.
Watch Dr. Fauci’s reaction when the President says the “Deep State Department”pic.twitter.com/yuJOXRuPUl
WATCH: Trump blows up on ‘terrible’ NBC reporter Peter Alexander for grilling him over coronavirus medication
President Donald Trump snapped at NBC's Peter Alexander during a contentious press conference on Friday afternoon after the White House correspondent accused him of overselling a medication that could slow down the effects of the coronavirus.
In a quick back and forth, Alexander stated that the president may be giving the public false hope over the drug, which caused Trump to snap back.
"So what do you say Americans who are scared? 200 dead and 14,000 who are sick and millions who are scared right now," Alexander asked.
"I say that you’re a terrible reporter… I think it is a bad signal that you are putting out to the American people," the president shot back. "The American people are looking for answers and looking for hope, and you're doing sensationalism. And the same with NBC and Comcast for who you do work -- let me say something, that's really bad reporting. You ought to get back to reporting instead of sensationalism."