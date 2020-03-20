‘We don’t want everybody to get a test!’ Trump blows off question about Americans who still can’t get tested

President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed the idea that there are any Americans right now who still can’t get tested for COVID-19 even though they are experiencing all the symptoms.

During the latest White House press conference on the coronavirus pandemic, PBS News’ Yamiche Alcindor asked the president about the continued shortage of testing kits that has been hampering the government’s response to the crisis.

“There are Americans, though, who say they have symptoms and they can’t get tested,” she said. “What do you say…”

“I’m not hearing it!” Trump interrupted. “And we don’t want everybody to go out and get a test, because there’s no reason for it!”

Trump just two weeks ago promised that there were more than enough testing kits for the entire country and said, “Anybody who wants a test gets a test.”

Watch the video below.

.@Yamiche: "There are Americans, though, who say they have symptoms and they can't get tested. What do you say—" TRUMP: "I'm not hearing it." TRUMP, two weeks ago: "Anybody who wants a test gets a test." pic.twitter.com/qIPuOzqpqg — Jennifer Shelton (@JenSheltonn) March 20, 2020