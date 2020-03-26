‘We need test kits!’ New Jersey doctor outlines dire supply situation in emotional CNN interview
A doctor from New Jersey on Thursday painted a dire picture of the current situation in his state’s efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic during an emotional interview with CNN’s John King.
During the interview, primary care physician Dr. Alexander Salerno said that he is still having trouble acquiring sufficient test kits, despite President Donald Trump’s boast weeks ago that anyone can get tested for COVID-19.
“The biggest issue right now are test kits,” he said. “We have the test tubes but we don’t have the swabs. A 3-cent swab is all we need to really truly identify positive cases and get the proper treatment in place so we can ease the burden to the hospitals. Primary care all starts out here in the trenches before we get to the hospital, but we can’t fight the war in the trenches when we’re given sticks and stones.”
Later in the interview he emphasized the importance of mass testing as a way to contain the virus and prevent it from overwhelming the health care system.
“We need to test everyone, not just those with symptoms,” he said. “This is the greatest country in the world, and we need test kits! We need test kits! These swabs test for the flu, they test for COVID virus, they test for typical upper respiratory panel viruses — there are no swabs. I’ve been working with the mayors of Newark and Orange, they are calling for swabs — there are no swabs! I called HHS and was put on hold for 40 minutes and disconnected. We need swabs!”
Watch the video below.
'We need test kits!' New Jersey doctor outlines dire supply situation in emotional interview from Brad Reed on Vimeo.
CNN
‘Shameful and shocking!’ NYC councilor buries Trump for shrugging off supplies while nurses wear garbage bags
President Donald Trump has insisted that it's not the federal government's job to handle getting states the medical supplies they need, but one New York City Councilor told CNN on Thursday that he's sick of the president's foot dragging.
During an interview with CNN's Alisyn Camerota, New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson shredded Trump and the federal government for not using the Defense Production Act to force companies to produce badly needed medical supplies.
Johnson in particular pointed to a hospital where nurses were forced to don garbage bags because they had run out of proper medical equipment.
CNN
Pence official claps back at GOP senators opposing unemployment protections
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff Marc Short pushed back on the Republican senators suggesting that the $2 trillion stimulus package would discourage Americans from working.
"Americans don't want a handout check, they want to get back to work," said Short. "The reality is, the income levels are different in different parts of the country. New York wages are different than Nebraska wages. And so for some in the smaller states, perhaps, more rural states, the dollar amount that's being given, some worry it's going to be higher than what some workers will be getting in their wages, so therefore as you suggested, disincentivizes them to work."
Breaking Banner
Trump’s coronavirus briefing pushed back as he continues to attack the media on Twitter
President Donald Trump was scheduled to speak to the public at 5:00 p.m. EST, but it was pushed back to 6 p.m. While the media waiting the extra hour for the briefing to begin, Trump took to Twitter to attack the media.
"I hear that Fake News CNN just reported that I am isolated in the White House, wondering out loud, “when will life return to normal?” Does anybody really believe that? There was no leak, they made it up – they are CORRUPT & FAKE NEWS I have been packed all day with meetings, I have no time for stupidity. We’re working around the clock to KEEP AMERICA SAFE!" Trump ranted on Twitter.