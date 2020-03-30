Quantcast
‘Well this sucks’: New Yorkers crowd together to take pictures of USNS Comfort arriving for coronavirus

1 hour ago

Despite coronavirus stay at home orders, some New Yorkers ventured out to greet the USNS Comfort on Monday.

“Crowds of gawkers ignored New York’s social-distance regulations and packed the west side of Manhattan on Monday to watch a US Navy hospital ship arrive to give badly needed coronavirus aid,” the NY Post reports. “The throngs of people stood shoulder to shoulder and took photos of the USNS Comfort as it pulled into Pier 90 near West 50th Street at about 10:40 a.m., photos of the scene show.”

Photos of the crowds were posted on social media.

“At least a dozen NYPD cops stood by and initially did not disperse the bone-headed bystanders as they gathered and snapped cellphone photos of the ship pulling into the pier,” NY Post reported. “After members of the City Hall press corps tweeted about the throngs of people, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s communications team directed the NYPD to get the crowds to disperse, sources told The Post.

“De Blasio has said that New Yorkers who ignore orders from city officials to disperse could face $500 fines,” The Post reported.

