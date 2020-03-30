‘Well this sucks’: New Yorkers crowd together to take pictures of USNS Comfort arriving for coronavirus

Despite coronavirus stay at home orders, some New Yorkers ventured out to greet the USNS Comfort on Monday.

“Crowds of gawkers ignored New York’s social-distance regulations and packed the west side of Manhattan on Monday to watch a US Navy hospital ship arrive to give badly needed coronavirus aid,” the NY Post reports. “The throngs of people stood shoulder to shoulder and took photos of the USNS Comfort as it pulled into Pier 90 near West 50th Street at about 10:40 a.m., photos of the scene show.”

Photos of the crowds were posted on social media.

This is incredibly counterproductive. People gathered to watch the US Navy hospital ship dock in New York City. Stay home. Practice social distancing. pic.twitter.com/SOWsdUaOgo — Alexis Benveniste 🏡 (@apbenven) March 30, 2020

“At least a dozen NYPD cops stood by and initially did not disperse the bone-headed bystanders as they gathered and snapped cellphone photos of the ship pulling into the pier,” NY Post reported. “After members of the City Hall press corps tweeted about the throngs of people, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s communications team directed the NYPD to get the crowds to disperse, sources told The Post.

“We are not alone”: New Yorkers welcome the massive @USNavy hospital ship Comfort. It’s 1,000 beds and 1,200 medical staff will start taking non-#COVID19 patients from tomorrow, to take the pressure off local hospitals. Latest on @sunriseon7 & #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/x5UhLUH5Ze — Paul Kadak (@PaulKadak) March 30, 2020

“De Blasio has said that New Yorkers who ignore orders from city officials to disperse could face $500 fines,” The Post reported.