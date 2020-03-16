‘Westworld’ Season 3 spoilers: Here are the 5 biggest WTF Episode 1 moments
In a not-so-subtle change from previous episodes, the debut ofWestworldSeason 3seems to unfold as a linear story. In theory, this means the “mind-bending” series should be easier to follow, but if you’ve watched “Parce Domine,” you know this isn’t true. Despite the more traditional timeline, Westworldis confusing as ever! (In this ever-changing world, it’s nice to be able to count on that, right?)Here are five of the biggest WTF moments from the WestworldSeason 3 Episode 1, complete with what — we think — are explanations about what is really going on.Spoilers and some speculation ahead for We…
2020 Election
Sanders and Biden attack Trump on virus — and spar on record
White House hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders launched a joint attack on Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic as they faced off in a high-stakes debate Sunday, accusing the president of undermining his own scientists with misinformation.
The two rivals also sparred about their record, taking advantage of the first one-on-one format of the marathon campaign to engage in extended -- though civil -- policy clashes on everything from universal health care and climate change to deportations and foreign policy.
But with Biden appearing to have a good night, riding high as the frontrunner following three weeks of strong performances in multiple primaries, the 77-year-old made a splash by saying he will "commit" to picking a female running mate if he is the Democratic nominee.
Aussies chide Tom Hanks over his quarantine Vegemite diet
Quarantined US actor Tom Hanks has prompted a wave of gentle ribbing from his Australian hosts concerned about his fervid use of their beloved Vegemite spread.
Hanks has been in hospital isolation with his wife Rita Wilson since they tested positive for coronavirus last week.
On Sunday he posted a photo showing two pieces of toast smothered in Vegemite, a salty and pungent paste made from yeast extract.
"Thanks to the Helpers. Let's take care of ourselves and each other," Hanks wrote in the social media post alongside a photo of a crushed Vegemite tube, a kangaroo doll and the thickly slathered toast, with a large bite missing from one piece.
Latest Headlines
Andrew Gillum enters rehab for alcohol abuse
ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum announced Sunday he is entering a rehabilitation facility for treatment of alcohol abuse.On Thursday, Miami Beach police found Gillum in a hotel room with two other people and three small plastic bags containing suspected crystal meth.The former Tallahassee mayor later confirmed his presence in the hotel room but denied the use of methamphetamines.Gillum stated he was in town for a wedding and had too much to drink. First responders were called to the hotel room to assist one of his friends, he said.But a police report said a... (more…)