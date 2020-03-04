Quantcast
Connect with us

‘We’ve never funded readiness in public health’: Congresswoman warns we’re all doomed if we’re not prepared

Published

1 min ago

on

If there’s one positive to come out of the coronavirus threat, it’s the urgency to prioritize public health and healthcare.

In an MSNBC panel discussion Rep. Donna Shalala (D-FL), who previously served as Health and Human Services secretary, explained that the budgets have never adequately funded readiness for pandemics much less public health and healthcare.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Luckily New York City has a world-class public health system which has had a lot of experience dealing with AIDS and TB and other infectious diseases, and Washington state, which is the epicenter, now also has a very good health system,” she said. “We’ve got to fund them appropriately. The problem here is that we have never funded this country for readiness in public health. We’ve never put the kind of resources together so we don’t have to ad-hock it every time we see a disease and see a new virus.”

She explained that there is a new virus on the horizon. It will hit the United States next year, two years, or more, but it is a question of when, not if.

“In the next year or so we’re going to see it and unless we’re ready for it it’s going to just be another ad hoc process,” she said.

Watch the warning below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ploy to trick Democrats into letting him pick the nominee is failing: columnist

Published

35 mins ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has not made it a secret that he does not want to face former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. He has frequently gone out of his way to praise Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who is seen by some of his allies as an easier candidate to beat in November, and employed a complicated scheme against Biden involving Ukrainian military aid, that led to his impeachment for abuse of power.

But as columnist Karen Tumulty wrote in the Washington Post, on Super Tuesday, Democratic voters ignored the chaos and made a statement about the direction they want their party to go.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pence caught in lies about insurance covering coronavirus test kits

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence was caught in several lies during his daily coronavirus briefing, according to New York Times health care reporter Margot Sanger-Katz.

Pence said at several points that Health and Human Services has designated coronavirus tests as an “essential health benefit,” subject to full coverage by private plans, Medicare and Medicaid, tweeted Sanger-Katz.

"That doesn’t make sense," she explained.

The so-called "essential benefits," were part of Obamacare and only part of a small portion of private health care plans.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump suggests Schumer should be ‘arrested or impeached’ for criticizing his Supreme Court justices

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump lashed out at Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for criticizing his Supreme Court appointees, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — and suggested that a Republican doing the same thing would be "arrested or impeached":

This is a direct & dangerous threat to the U.S. Supreme Court by Schumer. If a Republican did this, he or she would be arrested, or impeached. Serious action MUST be taken NOW! https://t.co/WqQUbyzaJU

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image