Quantcast
Connect with us

‘What a joke — what a chump’: Former senator laughs at Trump trying to get coronavirus ad off the air

Published

36 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s campaign sent out a cease and desist letter to television networks threatening lawsuits and claiming that he would pull their FCC license if they didn’t stop airing a Priorities USA ad using Trump’s own words against him.

Due to the threats of legal action, the internet has exploded and spread the ad everywhere and networks reporting on the ad have given it free air time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Such was the case when MSNBC addressed the ad Thursday. Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) unleashed on the president saying he was “a joke” for trying to get it off the air.

“First of all, it’s an effective political ad, the best ads are ads where the person is actually speaking and makes the point for themselves,” she said. “Nobody is manipulating his voice there. That’s what he said. Now, the cease and desist orders, Nicole, as you well know, what a joke. I mean, the fact that he is paying someone to make these threats, what a chump he is.”

She laughed at Trump, saying he thinks that he is a brilliant businessman, but he’s wasting money on lawyers trying to get adds off the air. She encouraged using the cease and desist letters on supplies like toilet paper.

“It is silly that he thinks he can get that ad taken down,” she continued. “I think you’re going to see a lot more of that kind of advertising as this cycle goes on because trump said these things. He did these things and it is — he is probably the most powerful case that Joe Biden has in terms of his campaign for president.”

Former RNC chair Michael Steele said that now isn’t exactly the time to play politics, but McCaskill and host Nicolle Wallace disagreed, saying that Trump is using the White House podium to host a tax-payer funded campaign rally.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, we have people in emergency rooms today in America, the wealthiest country in the world that cannot stay safe because the president has refused to do what he needs to do to give them the protection they need on the frontlines,” McCaskill countered. “Watching what’s happening in New York, I have a daughter and her husband who live in new york. FaceTiming with her, for a mother, is so hard because she’s scared to death. And the notion that this is going on in New York and he is not doing what is necessary to get the supplies out there, I think it’s important that people be reminded his failures and how he minimized what this was and didn’t rise to the occasion and get the protection out there for health care workers.”

Watch the full discussion below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Here’s what it is like at Liberty University — which has refused to shut down due to coronavirus

Published

1 min ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

by Alec MacGillis 

Three Liberty University students, a young man and two women, sat eating lunch on Wednesday afternoon at a small table in the common dining area of the student union on the sprawling campus perched high above Lynchburg, Virginia. They compared notes on the suntans and burns they’d gotten on beaches during spring break last week. They joked about what it would be like to take the college’s gun-range classes remotely. A fourth student with a backpack strolled up to the table to chat with them for a few minutes.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump fact-checked on whether being compared to Tom Brady was a compliment

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

President Donald Trump appeared to mistake a comment comparing him to Tom Brady, which he ranted about during his Thursday press briefing.

According to Trump, Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA) said, "we need a Tom Brady" to help with the coronavirus crisis. He meant it as a compliment to Brady, saying they need a champion. Trump assumed it was an insult.

"Somebody in the fake news said, uh, one of the governors said, 'Oh we need Tom Brady,'" Trump told the press room. "I said, 'Yeah.' He meant that in a positive way. We need Tom Brady. And we're gonna, uh, do great, and he meant it very positively but they took it differently. They think Tom Brady should be leading the effort. That's only fake news and I like Tom Brady. Spoke to him the other day. He's a great guy. But, uh, I wish, uh, that the news could be real. I wish it could be honest. I wish it weren't corrupt. But so much of it is. It's so sad to see."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP billionaire who co-founded Home Depot pushing unproven COVID-19 treatment via ‘Job Creators Network’

Published

27 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

by Jake Pearson

A conservative business group founded by a prolific Republican political donor is pressuring the White House to greenlight an unproven COVID-19 treatment, saying in an online petition that the country has plants in the U.S. ready to produce a drug but can’t because of “red tape, regulation, and a dysfunctional healthcare supply chain.”

In recent days, Home Depot co-founder Bernard Marcus’ Job Creators Network has placed Facebook ads and texted supporters to sign a petition urging President Donald Trump to “CUT RED TAPE” and make an anti-malarial drug called hydroxychloroquine available for treating those sickened with the virus, one such message obtained by ProPublica reads.

Continue Reading
 
 