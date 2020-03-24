‘What a piece of work’: Biden slams Trump for trying to cover up his coronavirus failures in ‘bizarre’ Fox News town hall
President Donald Trump has recently been trying to claim that his actions to restrict travel worked despite being opposed by Democrats — a dubious proposition given that confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States are growing faster than anywhere in the world.
On CNN Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden punched back at Trump’s claims.
“The president had a town hall on his favorite channel earlier today,” said anchor Jake Tapper. “He mentioned you. I wanted to play that for you and get your reaction.”
“I made a decision to close off to China,” said Trump in the clip. “That was weeks early, and honestly I took a lot of heat. Sleepy Joe Biden said it is ‘xenophobic,’ I don’t know if he knows what that means, but that’s okay.”
“What a piece of work,” said Biden. “What a piece of work. You may recall early on, I said, what we should be doing is sending our experts to China to look inside, not just take the word. We had a person in China that worked for the administration. I think he got fired or got brought home.”
“What is he doing?” Biden continued. “He started off, you go back and look at his comments, how China is doing the right thing. China is doing a great thing. China is right along. China is this, China is that. Come on. This is bizarre.”
Watch below:
Americans want to know why Trump can’t ‘walk and chew gum’ during coronavirus crisis: CNN analyst
A CNN panel was floored by President Donald Trump's decision to reopen everything by April 12. While most political officials are urging the president to listen to scientists, Trump has reportedly grown tired of the crisis and thinks since the death rate is currently so low that it's time to stop the social-distancing.
Trump went back to saying that the disease was nothing more than the flu and that there are more deaths by car accidents than there are the coronavirus. Many epidemiologists believe that the United States hasn't yet reached the peak of the infection and death rate. Hospitals are already preparing for it, opening makeshift hospitals in convention centers and sports stadiums.
CNN
NYU doctor to Trump: ‘If you put the economy ahead of public health… you’re going to ruin the economy anyway’
Dr. Arthur Caplan of New York University Langone Medical Center warned on Tuesday that President Donald Trump could destroy the economy while trying to save it.
In an interview on CNN, Caplan said that Trump's plan to loosen the restrictions on public gatherings could actually hurt an economic recovery.
"If you put the economy ahead of public health, and then you have people dropping like flies from the pandemic, you're going to ruin the economy anyway," Caplan explained. "There's no choice about this. It's got to lean toward public health."
"We're two weeks behind where the virus is," he said. "So, when the president starts talking about [how] we're going to open up for business... he's undermining the efforts to keep people socially distant now."
CNN
GOP governor: Trump’s coronavirus message is ‘almost completely opposite’ of his own medical experts
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan told CNN's John Berman on Tuesday that he has been getting mixed signals from President Donald Trump's White House about the severity of the coronavirus outbreak.
During a CNN interview, Berman asked the Maryland Republican what he made of President Donald Trump talking about ending social distancing restrictions at a time when Hogan had just ordered nonessential businesses to close down due to the crisis.
"Some of the messaging is pretty confusing," Hogan said. "I think it is not just that it doesn't match with what we're doing here in Maryland, some of the messaging out of the administration doesn't match, where you have the surgeon general and Anthony Fauci saying things almost completely opposite of that yesterday."