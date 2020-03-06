What is Daylight Saving Time? The science behind turning back the clocks
In the wee hours of Sunday, March 8, the clock on your phone will appear to glitch. At 2:00 a.m., the clocks will “spring forward,” suddenly switching to become 3:00 a.m. The intervening hour will be lost to the ether (and, if you have an alarm set, so will your sleep be rudely curtailed).Setting the clocks forward and back twice a year for Daylight Saving Time may feel like an old-fashioned habit, but there is a scientific reason why we meddle with time in this way.This year, Daylight Saving starts at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 8. When the clock strikes two, time will be made to artificially …
Paul Krugman explains the surprising reason Biden’s surge isn’t as bad for the Left as people think
Liberal economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman has, at times, been critical of some of former Vice President Joe Biden’s past positions. But in a post-Super Tuesday Twitter thread, Krugman compares the Biden of 2020 to the Biden of the past — and notes some areas in which he believes Biden has improved.
Krugman opens the thread by noting Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s withdrawal from the Democratic presidential field, which as of Thursday afternoon, March 5, has been reduced to two main candidates: Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders. A third candidate remains in the race: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, but given her low poll numbers, no one considers Gabbard a serious contender.
Pope accepts resignation of French cardinal Barbarin amid sex abuse case
Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of French cardinal Philippe Barbarin who had been caught up in a sex abuse case, the archbishop of Reims said in a statement.
A French appeals court overturned in January an earlier ruling against Barbarin, in which he was convicted last year of failing to report sexual abuse charges.
‘Internet of things’ could be an unseen threat to elections
The app failure that led to a chaotic 2020 Iowa caucus was a reminder of how vulnerable the democratic process is to technological problems – even without any malicious outside intervention. Far more sophisticated foreign hacking continues to try to disrupt democracy, as a rare joint federal agency warning advised prior to Super Tuesday. Russia’s attempt to interfere in the 2016 election has already revealed how this could happen: social media disinformation, email hacking and probing of voter registration systems.