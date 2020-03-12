White evangelicals back Trump ahead of election: poll

Evangelical white Christians in the United States are largely satisfied with President Donald Trump, who has assiduously courted their vote ahead of the 2020 election, according to a poll released Thursday.

The Pew Research survey said 76 percent of evangelical white Christians said they agreed with Trump on many or all issues, while 81 percent said Trump “fights for what I believe in.”

Trump has become a staunch opponent of abortion as he seeks to rally evangelicals behind his re-election bid, while he has also appointed two conservative judges to the Supreme Court.

At an evangelical church in January, Trump told the delighted congregation “I really do believe we have God on our side” and promised “another monumental victory for faith and family, God and country, flag and freedom” in the election.

Any loss of evangelical support — especially in battleground states like Florida — could damage his chances of a second term.

The survey revealed more mixed reaction to Trump personally, with 61 percent describing him as morally upstanding and 69 percent describing him as honest.

On his character, 70 percent described him as self-centered, 49 percent described him as even-tempered and 83 percent said he was intelligent.

The survey was conducted among 6,395 Americans, including about 1,000 white evangelicals.