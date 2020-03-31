White House adds 20 percent increase to ‘best case’ projection of coronavirus deaths

The White House is moving the goal posts once again. Instead of taking drastic action, like asking every state’s governor to mandate a quarantine to reduce the spread of coronavirus, it is quietly upping its projected death toll, just one day after stunning Americans with a six-digit death rate.

On Sunday President Donald Trump told Americans he thinks if 100,000 Americans die from coronavirus he will have done “a very good job.”

On Monday Dr. Deborah Birx announced the White House is projecting 100,000 to 200,000 deaths.

Tuesday evening, the number increased 20 percent.

It’s now telling Americans that it is expecting up to 240,000 coronavirus deaths – as the best case scenario.

Dr Birx showing model for potential number of dead in US. With “no intervention,” the model shows 1.5 to 2 million deaths. “With intervention” shows 100,000-240,000 deaths. Still very sobering. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 31, 2020

Trump spent a good portion of Tuesday’s coronavirus press briefing claiming that “a lot of people” wanted him to do nothing and just “ride it out.” He noted that deaths then would be 1.5 million to 2.2 million. He used those numbers to pat himself on the back, saying again that by comparison 100,000 to 240,000 “is a very low number.”

It is not. It is directly attributable to the President’s refusal to take seriously the coronavirus pandemic from the start, to Trump’s refusal to provide enough tests, and to Trump’s refusal to provide enough medical equipment and supplies.

After ignoring experts and refusing to take necessary action for two months, the White House is laying the foundation for a future claim that 100,000-240,000 American deaths is a win. That’s 2-4 times the number of Americans killed in the Vietnam War over the course of a decade. — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) March 31, 2020