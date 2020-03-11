Quantcast
White House officials and right-wing media are helping to spread Trump's coronavirus misinformation: op-ed

1 min ago

In the op-ed for The Atlantic this Wednesday, McKay Coppins contends that President Trump has been on a mission to create an alternative reality ever since the coronavirus became a reality here in the U.S. According to Trump, COVID-19 poses the same threat as the regular flu, and the media coverage of the story is a “hoax.”

Now that health officials warning about the situation can no longer be ignored, Trump is continuing to play down the seriousness of the epidemic, and he’s getting help from the same multi-platform propaganda apparatus he’s relying on for reelection in November, according to Coppins.

“The administration’s response to the outbreak has drawn some comparisons to the autocratic regimes in China and Iran, where information about the virus was tightly controlled to the detriment of the local populations,” Coppins writes. “But what Trump has actually shown is that he doesn’t need to silence the Centers for Disease Control or censor the press to undermine politically inconvenient information about a public health crisis—he can simply use his presidential bullhorn to drown it out.”

According to scholars, this brand of disinformation is called “censorship through noise,” which is intended to “bombard people with so many contradictory claims, conspiracy theories, what-abouts, and distortions that they simply throw up their hands in confusion and exhaustion.”

All one has to do is wade through the MAGA ecosystem to see how the tactic is working, Coppins writes.

“To the president and his allies, it doesn’t really matter that all these narrative threads don’t perfectly cohere. Muddying the waters is the name of the game, and it’s a strategy that’s carried Trump through numerous political battles over the years.”

Read her full op-ed over at The Atlantic.

March 11, 2020

March 11, 2020

President Donald Trump snapped at CNN reporter Jim Acosta for asking about the White House's own officials who contradict what the president says about the coronavirus.

"What do you say to Americans who are concerned that you're not taking this seriously enough and that some of your statements don't match what your health experts are saying?" asked Acosta.

"That's CNN. Fake news," Trump dismissed the question.

Trump was speaking after a meeting with Wall Street bank CEOs, which happened as the Dow Jones hit "bear market" territory at its close Wednesday.

March 11, 2020

March 11, 2020

In a direct response to President Trump mixed messaging on the coronavirus outbreak, the editor-in-chief of the journal Science wrote in an op-ed this Wednesday that "distortion and denial is dangerous and almost certainly contributed to the federal government’s sluggish response."

According to H. Holden Thorp, when it comes to a potential vaccine for coronavirus, "you can’t insult science when you don’t like it and then suddenly insist on something that science can’t give on demand."

March 11, 2020

March 11, 2020

When President Donald Trump entered the White House, the Dow Jones was just about to cross the 21,000-mark, and after three years, he sent the market soaring and then crashing to an embarrassing "Bear Market" territory.

A "Bear Market" is generally what it's called when investment prices drop more than 20 percent from the most recent high. Nerd Wallet explains that they can often coincide with a recession. Wednesday the Dow closed at 23,553 and the bear market number was 23,641, according to BloombergTV business editor Joe Weisenthal.

