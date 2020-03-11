Quantcast
Connect with us

White House officials testifying at House coronavirus briefing abruptly called back for ’emergency meeting’

Published

31 mins ago

on

Public health officials who were testifying in the House of Representatives about the coronavirus pandemic were abruptly called back to the White House for what was described as an “emergency meeting,” according to Voice of America White House bureau chief Steve Herman.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), the chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee, revealed that some officials slated to testify before her committee would have to leave the hearing early to head back to the White House, thus cutting the hearing short by more than an hour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the witnesses testifying at the hearing include Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In her opening remarks at the hearing, Maloney chided President Donald Trump for continuing to downplay the seriousness of the threat to public health while spreading misinformation about the disease.

“Over and over again, he has made blatant misstatements that consistently diminish this crisis, and negatively affect our preparations and response,” Maloney said of Trump. “The President and his aides may think they are helping with political spin and happy-talk. But the American people want the truth. We need facts. We need accurate information.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Would you vote for Bernie Sanders?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Put a stake in its heart, Joe’: Ex-Republican advises Biden on how to leave GOP ‘dead at the national level’

Published

1 min ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

Economist Bruce Bartlett, a former Republican who worked in the Reagan administration, thinks former Vice President Joe Biden has the opportunity to deliver an absolutely crippling blow to his former party this fall.

Writing on Twitter, Bartlett makes the case that Biden should consider picking a Hispanic vice-presidential nominee who hails from Texas, which he believes could potentially turn the Lone Star State blue for the first time in decades.

"With Biden's all-but-assured nomination, attention will now turn to his VP pick," Bartlett writes. "I continue to believe that a Hispanic from Texas would be optimum. I think Texas is winnable and if it goes blue, the GOP is dead at the presidential level. Put a stake in its heart, Joe."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservatives riled as federal judge launches a blistering attack on Chief Justice John Roberts for ‘undermining democracy’

Published

30 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

Conservatives are a bit miffed over Milwaukee U.S. district Judge Lynn S. Adelman, who's taking the Supreme Court and Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. to task for past decisions that promote "economic inequality" in an article that's scheduled to be published in an upcoming issue of the Harvard Law & Policy Review.

In the article, Adelman writes that Roberts' promise to be a neutral arbiter on the Supreme Court was a “masterpiece of disingenuousness,” adding that the court under Roberts “has been anything but passive” as its “hard right majority” has actively participated in “undermining American democracy.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White House officials testifying at House coronavirus briefing abruptly called back for ’emergency meeting’

Published

30 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

Public health officials who were testifying in the House of Representatives about the coronavirus pandemic were abruptly called back to the White House for what was described as an "emergency meeting," according to Voice of America White House bureau chief Steve Herman.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), the chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee, revealed that some officials slated to testify before her committee would have to leave the hearing early to head back to the White House, thus cutting the heading short by more than an hour.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image