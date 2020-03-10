White House press secretary screams at reporters to get out as Trump refuses to answer virus questions
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on Tuesday raised her voice at reporters who were trying to ask questions of the President of the United States.
Reporters invited in to the president’s meeting with insurance company CEOs hoped to ask him about the COVID-19 outbreak. Instead, members of the press were treated to a photo-op.
“Let’s go!” Grisham repeatedly shouted as members of the press tried to ask questions of the president. “Press, let’s go!”
In the end, no reporters were able to get a reply from the president before being forced to leave the White House Cabinet Room.
Woman told to ‘shut up, sit down’ after she asks Kellyanne Conway why Trump wants to cut Medicare: report
At an event with White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday, a woman was told to "shut up" after she accused President Donald Trump of wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare.
The confrontation occurred during Attorney's General William Barr's rollout of an elder fraud program in Tampa, Florida while Conway was speaking.
Tampa Bay Times correspondent Anastasia Dawson reported that the woman was told to "shut up" and "sit down." According to reports, Conway did not directly answer the woman's question.
Sparks fly at Steve Mnuchin hearing: ‘You’re telling me that I’m breaking the law and staggering lies’
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin expressed outrage during a Tuesday hearing after he was accused of breaking the law and "staggering lies."
The confrontation occurred in the House Ways and Means Committee when Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) confronted Mnuchin on his refusal to turn over the president's taxes to Congress.
"This isn't going to be pretty," Pascrell noted as he questioned the secretary. "It is impossible to be polite to corruption and people who break the law. So by refusing to turn over Donald Trump's business and personal tax returns to this committee, I think you're breaking the law."