White supremacist killed in shootout with FBI agents planned to bomb Missouri hospital during coronavirus pandemic
Media outlets are reporting that an admirer of racist terror groups like The Order was —according to the FBI — planning to bomb a Missouri hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.
Timothy R. Wilson, the New York Times’ Adam Goldman is reporting, was killed during a shootout with FBI agents on Tuesday, March 24 in Belton, Missouri. However, Goldman notes that according to FBI officials, it is unclear “whether the man was killed by FBI agents or died by suicide” during the confrontation.
The 36-year-old Wilson had been under investigation as part of a broader FBI probe of domestic terrorism, Goldman reports, and the shootout occurred when FBI agents tried to arrest him. Although Wilson had considered other possible targets (including synagogues and mosques), he decided on a hospital.
According to research by Nick R. Martin (who reports on hate groups and extremism for his website, The Informant), Wilson “was an admirer of the 1980s terrorist group The Order and had ties to two active neo-Nazi organizations”: the National Socialist Movement (NSM) and Vorherrschaft Division (VSD).
Martin, noting that Wilson was active online using the name “Werwolfe 84,” reports, “With the help of Elon University computer science professor Megan Squire, The Informant was able to determine on Wednesday that Wilson was active in public Telegram channels for two neo-Nazi groups: the National Socialist Movement (NSM) and Vorherrschaft Division (VSD). The NSM is a decades-old neo-Nazi organization with a history of violence.”
According to Martin, “Werwolfe 84” believed that Jews were using the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to attack non-Jewish whites. “Werwolfe 84” wrote, “If you don’t think this whole thing was engineered by Jews as a power grab, here is more proof of their plans. Jews have been playing the long game we are the only ones standing in their way.”
Martin notes that “Werwolfe 84” expressed his admiration for Robert Matthews, who was the leader of the white supremacist group The Order and was killed in a shootout with law enforcement in 1984. In his posts, “Werwolfe 84” referred to Matthews as “Uncle Bob.”
During the coronavirus pandemic — which, according to researchers at John Hopkins University in Baltimore, has killed more than 22,000 people worldwide and over 1000 in the U.S. alone — health care officials have been warning that there could be a critical shortage of hospital beds and life-saving medical equipment. And Wilson, according to the FBI, was planning to attack a Missouri hospital at a time when the U.S. needs all the hospital beds and all the health care workers it can get.
In an official statement, the FBI said, “Wilson considered various targets and ultimately settled on an area hospital in an attempt to harm many people — targeting a facility that is providing critical medical care in today’s environment.”
Trump’s coronavirus intel failure is worse than Pearl Harbor and 9/11 — and he only has himself to blame: analysis
In an op-ed for Foreign Policy this Wednesday, Micah Zenko writes that in light of what we know about President Trump's response to early warnings about the impending coronavirus pandemic, his dismissals amount to the biggest intelligence failure since Pearl Harbor and 9/11.
"In short, the Trump administration forced a catastrophic strategic surprise onto the American people," Zenko writes. "But unlike past strategic surprises—Pearl Harbor, the Iranian revolution of 1979, or especially 9/11—the current one was brought about by unprecedented indifference, even willful negligence."
Actor busted for selling bogus coronavirus cure on Instagram
A Hollywood bit player was charged with pushing a bogus coronavirus cure.
Keith Middlebrook was charged with one count of attempted wire fraud for claiming to have personally developed a “patent-pending cure” for coronavirus, reported the Hollywood Reporter.
The 53-year-old Middlebrook, whose IMDb credits include tiny roles "Iron Man 3," "Thor" and "Moneyball," told his 2.5 million Instagram followers that he was seeking investors to bring the bogus cure to market.
Fine print in corporate-friendly stimulus bill passed by Senate could benefit Donald Trump and Jared Kushner
The Senate unanimously approved a corporate-friendly $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill on Wednesday that also provides loans to small businesses and direct payments to the American public.
And provisions in the fine print of the 880-page emergency relief bill aimed at easing the economic havoc sparked by the coronavirus pandemic could also directly benefit the businesses of President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
The Senate voted 96-0 to approve the legislation, which is the largest rescue package in history, as the death toll from the new coronavirus surpassed 1,000 in the U.S. The bill includes $290 billion for direct payments to most Americans, $260 billion for expanded unemployment insurance, $500 billion in loans for airlines and large corporations, $367 billion for small business loans, $100 billion for hospitals and $150 billion for state and local governments. The House is expected to vote Friday on the legislation.