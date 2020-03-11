WHO declares COVID-19 ‘a pandemic’, concerned by ‘alarming levels of inaction’
The World Health Organization declared Wednesday that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic, expressing increasing alarm about mounting infections.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who heads the UN agency, said the WHO is “deeply concerned by the alarming levels of spread and severity” of the outbreak. He also expressed concern about “the alarming levels of inaction”.
“We have, therefore, made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic,” he said at a briefing in Geneva.
“All countries can still change the course of this pandemic. If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilize their people in the response,” Ghebreyesus said.
(FRANCE 24 with AP)
Trump White House ‘hampered’ coronavirus response by treating it as classified information: report
President Donald Trump's White House has reportedly "hampered" its own government's response to the coronavirus pandemic by treating minutes from meetings about the disease as classified information.
According to Reuters, "the White House has ordered federal health officials to treat top-level coronavirus meetings as classified, an unusual step that has restricted information" at a time when agencies need it during a public health crisis.
‘Wanna shake hands?’ GOP senator mocks reporter who asked him what precautions he’s taking for coronavirus
In a recent exchange in the Capitol, a reporter approached Senator James Inhofe (R-OK) and asked him what precautions he's taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus, also known as Covid-19. According to Inhofe's answer, he didn't seem to be taking things too seriously.
"Wanna shake hands?" Inhofe quipped.
The exchange comes in the wake of public health officials warning Americans who are 65 and older to avoid crowds, limit physical contact, and forgo unnecessary travel. But according to a report from the New York Times, there's a large contingent of older Americans who are ignoring that advice, and they happen to be members of Congress.
CPAC chief bitterly whines about man who reported coronavirus disaster: ‘Trying to stick a stake in my heart!’
Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the Conservative Political Action Conference, went on a bitter tirade Wednesday against the man who has accurately reported his conference's disastrous handling of a coronavirus outbreak at this year's conference.
During an interview with reporter Michael Isikoff on the "Skullduggery" podcast, Schlapp accused Raheem Kassam, a conservative who has been reporting complaints about CPAC not promptly informing attendees about the disease, of trying to hurt him and the conservative movement.
"What this gentleman decided to do was take to Twitter and induce a near panic!" Schlapp complained. "I'm sorry that Raheem was not included on our speakers' schedule and I'm sorry that he has a bone to pick with us, but using a health care moment where people are worried, to use that to try to stick a stake in my heart was a mistake!"