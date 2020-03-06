Who is most at risk for coronavirus? Cancer patients, elderly and chronically ill face biggest threat.
Nearly every warning about the coronavirus mentions that people with weakened immune systems are at heightened risk of having the virus hit them harder.Doctors use the terms “immune-suppressed,” or “compromised immune system” to describe patients who can no longer fight off infections because the body’s natural mechanism isn’t working well for some reason.But who exactly falls in that category? Anyone whose immune system is hindered by medications, diseases, or age.Cancer patients: Many types of chemotherapy inadvertently damage the immune system temporarily as the medication hunts and destroy…
CNN
Dem lawmaker drops the hammer on Trump’s coronavirus lies after president says it has been ‘stopped’
Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) told CNN's Jim Sciutto on Friday that President Donald Trump is dead wrong when he claims that his administration has "stopped" the spread of coronavirus.
In praising his administration's response to the virus on Friday morning, the president pointed to his decision to shut down travel with China as a way he "stopped" the virus from spreading further.
"We closed it down, we stopped it," Trump said.
When Sciutto asked Garamendi to respond to that, the California Democrat said Trump's comments were completely at odds with reality.
"If only it were true," he said. "The facts are quite different and since we have very, very limited testing, we really don't know. In a public health emergency, you have to know what's going on, that requires testing in this situation. And unfortunately we have been very, very slow to the testing."
Larry Kudlow torn to shreds for ‘playing doctor on TV’ as he again claims coronavirus has been ‘contained’
During an interview with CNBC this Friday, National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow tried to quell fears about the growing coronavirus crisis, saying that he doesn't want to "downplay anything."
"But I’m just saying, let’s not overreact," he said. "In many ways, America should stay at work."
“We’re coming in with a strong economic growth base across the board,” NEC Director Larry Kudlow says following the blowout February jobs report. He adds that “economic problems” due to the coronavirus will “be temporary and short-lived.” https://t.co/cfMxI1YTEO pic.twitter.com/kdq35IsQlZ
Trump scrambles to do damage control after his disastrous comments on Social Security cuts go viral
President Donald Trump on Friday rushed to contain the fallout from his Fox News town hall appearance in which he signaled that he'd be willing to make cuts to Social Security and Medicare.
After a person at the town hall asked Trump about dealing with the deficit, the president suggested that the deficit might not be as much of a problem once his newly minted trade deals kick in.
When pressed on the need to cut Social Security and Medicare, Trump said, "We’ll be cutting, but we’re also going to have growth like you’ve never had before."
Hours later, the president took to Twitter to claim he wasn't going to touch either program.