Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Why are we being charged?’ Surprise bills from coronavirus testing spark calls for government to cover all costs

Published

9 mins ago

on

“Huge surprise medical bills [are] going to make sure people with symptoms don’t get tested. That is bad for everyone.”

Public health advocates, experts, and others are demanding that the federal government cover coronavirus testing and all related costs after several reports detailed how Americans in recent weeks have been saddled with exorbitant bills following medical evaluations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarah Kliff of the New York Times reported Saturday that Pennsylvania native Frank Wucinski “found a pile of medical bills” totaling $3,918 waiting for him and his three-year-old daughter after they were released from government-mandated quarantine at Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar, California.

“My question is why are we being charged for these stays, if they were mandatory and we had no choice in the matter?” asked Wucinski, who was evacuated by the U.S. government last month from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I assumed it was all being paid for,” Wucinski told the Times. “We didn’t have a choice. When the bills showed up, it was just a pit in my stomach, like, ‘How do I pay for this?'”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is not billing patients for coronavirus testing, according to Business Insider. “But there are other charges you might have to pay, depending on your insurance plan, or lack thereof,” Business Insider noted. “A hospital stay in itself could be costly and you would likely have to pay for tests for other viruses or conditions.”

Lawrence Gostin, a professor of global health law at Georgetown University, told the Times that “the most important rule of public health is to gain the cooperation of the population.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are legal, moral, and public health reasons not to charge the patients,” Gostin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the case of the Wucinskis, Kliff reported that “the ambulance company that transported [them] charged the family $2,598 for taking them to the hospital.”

“An additional $90 in charges came from radiologists who read the patients’ X-ray scans and do not work for the hospital,” Kliff noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CDC declined to respond when Kliff asked whether the federal government would cover the costs for patients like the Wucinskis.

The Intercept‘s Robert Mackey wrote last Friday that the Wucinskis’ situation spotlights “how the American government’s response to a public health emergency, like trying to contain a potential coronavirus epidemic, could be handicapped by relying on a system built around private hospitals and for-profit health insurance providers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, the Miami Herald reported that Osmel Martinez Azcue “received a notice from his insurance company about a claim for $3,270” after he visited a local hospital fearing that he contracted coronavirus during a work trip to China.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He went to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he said he was placed in a closed-off room,” according to the Herald. “Nurses in protective white suits sprayed some kind of disinfectant smoke under the door before entering, Azcue said. Then hospital staff members told him he’d need a CT scan to screen for coronavirus, but Azcue said he asked for a flu test first.”

Azcue tested positive for the flu and was discharged. “Azcue’s experience shows the potential cost of testing for a disease that epidemiologists fear may develop into a public health crisis in the U.S.,” the Herald noted.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, highlighted Azcue’s case in a tweet last Friday.

“The coronavirus reminds us that we are all in this together,” Sanders wrote. “We cannot allow Americans to skip doctor’s visits over outrageous bills. Everyone should get the medical care they need without opening their wallet—as a matter of justice and public health.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, as Common Dreams reported, Sanders argued that the coronavirus outbreak demonstrates the urgent need for Medicare for All.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. surged by more than two dozen over the weekend, bringing the total to 89 as the Trump administration continues to publicly downplay the severity of the outbreak.

Dr. Matt McCarthy, a staff physician at NewYork–Presbyterian Hospital, said in an appearance on CNBC‘s “Squawk Box” Monday morning that testing for the coronavirus is still not widely available.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Before I came here this morning, I was in the emergency room seeing patients,” McCarthy said. “I still do not have a rapid diagnostic test available to me.”

“I’m here to tell you, right now, at one of the busiest hospitals in the country, I don’t have it at my finger tips,” added McCarthy. “I still have to make my case, plead to test people. This is not good. We know that there are 88 cases in the United States. There are going to be hundreds by middle of week. There’s going to be thousands by next week. And this is a testing issue.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Coronavirus patient visited Texas mall and hotel before positive test sends her back to quarantine

Published

36 mins ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

An evacuee from China who tested "weakly positive" for the coronavirus visited a Texas mall and stayed in a hotel before returning to quarantine.

The woman spent a little more than 12 hours in San Antonio over the weekend after she was released from quarantine, but returned when she tested positive for the virus, reported the San Antonio Express-News.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Amy Klobuchar to drop out of 2020 race and endorse Biden for president before Super Tuesday

Published

51 mins ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

According to a breaking report from the New York Times, Amy Klobuchar is dropping out of the 2020 Democratic presidential race and plans to endorse Joe Biden.

"Ms. Klobuchar will appear with Mr. Biden at his rally in Dallas Monday night. The decision comes one day after former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., departed the race, and after weeks of Democratic Party hand-wringing about a crowded field of moderate candidates splitting a finite field of centrist votes, allowing Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont to march forward unopposed among progressives and amass delegates," the Times reports. "Ms. Klobuchar, despite a strong third-place finish in New Hampshire, lagged her moderate rivals in every other state and was often seen as a candidate siphoning support."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘This is the coverup’: CDC website stops reporting number of COVID-19 virus tests

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) is no longer sharing vital statistics about the coronavirus on its website after a new death was confirmed this week.

Judd Legum first reported that the CDC had removed the number of tests that have been given for COVID-19 from its website.

"The lack of testing is a scandal," Legum wrote. "This is the coverup."

BREAKING: The CDC has stopped disclosing the number of Americans tested for coronavirus.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image