‘Why was Rand Paul going to the Senate gym in the middle of a pandemic’: Ex-federal prosecutor demands answers

1 min ago

Sen. Rand Paul isn’t showing symptoms of the coronavirus, but he tested positive for COVID-19. But that didn’t deter him from the gym. Other senators saw him at the members-only area on Sunday morning. It prompted one former federal prosecutor to ask why Paul was out and about to begin with and why he was putting the lives of others at risk.

“Why was Rand Paul swimming and going to the Senate gym in the middle of a pandemic?” asked Renato Mariotti.

Paul’s office said that once he was given a positive diagnosis, he immediately went into quarantine. It’s unclear why Paul still thought it was safe to be in public when he was waiting for test results.

One of his followers explained it may be due to a kind of “libertarian selfishness” that prompted Paul to ignore physician suggestions for processes and precautions.

Others wondered why the gym was open, to begin with, when gyms across the country are closed. The members-only gym has now been closed.

Paul is also a doctor who attended the Duke University School of Medicine.

See some of the other angry responses from people below:

