‘Why was Rand Paul going to the Senate gym in the middle of a pandemic’: Ex-federal prosecutor demands answers

Sen. Rand Paul isn’t showing symptoms of the coronavirus, but he tested positive for COVID-19. But that didn’t deter him from the gym. Other senators saw him at the members-only area on Sunday morning. It prompted one former federal prosecutor to ask why Paul was out and about to begin with and why he was putting the lives of others at risk.

“Why was Rand Paul swimming and going to the Senate gym in the middle of a pandemic?” asked Renato Mariotti.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why was Rand Paul swimming and going to the Senate gym in the middle of a pandemic? https://t.co/VVEFbuwCgq — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) March 22, 2020

Paul’s office said that once he was given a positive diagnosis, he immediately went into quarantine. It’s unclear why Paul still thought it was safe to be in public when he was waiting for test results.

One of his followers explained it may be due to a kind of “libertarian selfishness” that prompted Paul to ignore physician suggestions for processes and precautions.

Others wondered why the gym was open, to begin with, when gyms across the country are closed. The members-only gym has now been closed.

ADVERTISEMENT

WHY IS THE GYM OPEN???? — (((Bad Hombre))) (@MortsSources) March 22, 2020

Paul is also a doctor who attended the Duke University School of Medicine.

ADVERTISEMENT

See some of the other angry responses from people below:

Why? Because Rand only cares about himself. — ⓛⓜⓣ° ~ 🦖🏏 🌊 (@yokoboji) March 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Maybe they are trying to shut down Senate, so nothing gets passed. — Kathy Lansberry (@BogartMama) March 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Because libertarianism is just psychopathy dressed up as an ideology to make it seem more socially acceptable. — NC "Facebook Delenda Est" Steve (@TCFKA_NCSteve) March 22, 2020

Because he’s a radioactively selfish, Ayn Randian mollusk — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) March 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Turns out Rand Paul took a coronavirus test, then he hit the Senate gym and swimming pool while he was awaiting the results. If he got tested, it meant he feared he had it – and yet he went out and exposed people anyway. How is this not attempted murder?https://t.co/5uWckeQ9PX — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 22, 2020

Cut the bullshit. No one is claiming that Rand Paul went to the gym *after* learning his test results, but that he we spreading his coronavirus germs all over the gym, pool area, and god knows where else, while waiting for his results –– which is a major dick move. https://t.co/cRpV1hsWx7 — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) March 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

rand paul being patient zero for a senate viral outbreak is a sign of a writer's room dropping too much acid late in the season — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 22, 2020

RAND PAUL: do I have the virus? DOCTOR: [eyeing 99 senators gesturing wildly behind him] y-yes PAUL: how long should I self-isolate DOCTOR: probably a few da- [gesturing intensifies]…month. — Jake Maccoby (@jdmaccoby) March 22, 2020

I can't tell you how many times I warned Rand Paul about his hypocrisy, especially when it came to the Lord.

Just sayin….. — Woman In The Moon (@SassyKadiK) March 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Rand Paul, how many colleagues did you infect today? https://t.co/9CdRoPgNcO — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) March 22, 2020

And, Rand Paul is a doctor. https://t.co/AUBPHoGni9 — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) March 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Wait, Rand Paul, that selfish prick, is a selfish prick? That Rand Paul? https://t.co/0ULTZUnmxm — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) March 22, 2020

Rand Paul has tested positive for #COVIDー19. While he was waiting on his test results he went to the Senate gym and hung out with fellow Senators, like Mitt Romney. In short, I’m surprised we didn’t see pictures of Rand on a beach in Florida. — Dr. John Biggan (@Biggan4Congress) March 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT