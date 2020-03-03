Quantcast
Woman told to ‘shut up, sit down’ after she asks Kellyanne Conway why Trump wants to cut Medicare: report

At an event with White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday, a woman was told to “shut up” after she accused President Donald Trump of wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare.

The confrontation occurred during Attorney’s General William Barr’s rollout of an elder fraud program in Tampa, Florida while Conway was speaking.

Tampa Bay Times correspondent Anastasia Dawson reported that the woman was told to “shut up” and “sit down.” According to reports, Conway did not directly answer the woman’s question.

