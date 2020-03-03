Woman told to ‘shut up, sit down’ after she asks Kellyanne Conway why Trump wants to cut Medicare: report
At an event with White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday, a woman was told to “shut up” after she accused President Donald Trump of wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare.
The confrontation occurred during Attorney’s General William Barr’s rollout of an elder fraud program in Tampa, Florida while Conway was speaking.
Tampa Bay Times correspondent Anastasia Dawson reported that the woman was told to “shut up” and “sit down.” According to reports, Conway did not directly answer the woman’s question.
It’s a busy morning in Sun City Center! @AGWilliamBarr @KellyannePolls @joegrogan45 + @TB_Times here for launch of DOJ’s Nat’l Nursing Home Initiative + crackdown on elder fraud dubbed “Keeping Seniors Safe” pic.twitter.com/dhxh5ThtQe
— Anastasia Dawson (@adawsonwrites) March 3, 2020
.@KellyannePolls gets interrupted at Sun City Center by protestor after she says President Trump ‘won’t touch Medicare or Medicaid’. Security guard talks to protester – doesn’t toss her out #FlaPol pic.twitter.com/KIWWx4AHg8
— Mitch Perry (@MitchPerry18) March 3, 2020
And we have a heckler! Woman in crowd quickly told ‘shut up, sit down’ when asks: why @POTUS cuts Medicare, SS? @KellyannePolls: I’m sure that will make you a super star 2night but I’m here for the seniors. it’s easy to be loud, it’s far more difficult to do something about it.
— Anastasia Dawson (@adawsonwrites) March 3, 2020
Activism
Woman told to ‘shut up, sit down’ after she asks Kellyanne Conway why Trump wants to cut Medicare: report
At an event with White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday, a woman was told to "shut up" after she accused President Donald Trump of wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare.
The confrontation occurred during Attorney's General William Barr's rollout of an elder fraud program in Tampa, Florida while Conway was speaking.
Tampa Bay Times correspondent Anastasia Dawson reported that the woman was told to "shut up" and "sit down." According to reports, Conway did not directly answer the woman's question.
Activism
Sparks fly at Steve Mnuchin hearing: ‘You’re telling me that I’m breaking the law and staggering lies’
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin expressed outrage during a Tuesday hearing after he was accused of breaking the law and "staggering lies."
The confrontation occurred in the House Ways and Means Committee when Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) confronted Mnuchin on his refusal to turn over the president's taxes to Congress.
"This isn't going to be pretty," Pascrell noted as he questioned the secretary. "It is impossible to be polite to corruption and people who break the law. So by refusing to turn over Donald Trump's business and personal tax returns to this committee, I think you're breaking the law."
Activism
CPAC speaker terrifies audience about medicare for all: ‘Socialized medicine killed Princess Diana’
A panel at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday alleged that socialized medicine -- not a car accident -- killed Princess Diana.
The remarks came during a panel on the alleged dangers of socialized medicine.
"Socialized medicine killed Princess Diana," the announcer revealed before asking one of the panelists to explain why.
"Princess Diana was in the car accident in France," Dr. David Schneider, an orthopedic surgeon, told the crowd. "They actually don't have any trauma specialists in France."
"For the first hour after that accident, she was still in that tunnel," he continued. "And after an hour, they took her to a nearby hospital and she was alive for another three hours and they couldn't control the bleeding from her pulmonary artery."