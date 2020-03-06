Quantcast
World leaders could force US to ‘contain’ coronavirus impact if response doesn’t improve: Former CIA analyst

Published

3 mins ago

on

A former CIA analyst is issuing a dire prediction if President Donald Trump and his administration don’t do a much better job managing the coronavirus crisis currently eluding them: she believes world leaders may force the U.S. into some form of containment.

Nada Bakos says that “if America doesn’t demonstrate leadership at a global or regional level, it would not surprise me if the answers focus on pressuring America to contain their impact on the rest of the world.”

Bakos also says that foreign intelligence services are watching the U.S. response to the COVID-19 crisis.

So far President Donald Trump almost daily is spreading massive disinformation in an attempt to minimize not only the current measurements of the crisis, but he’s making it even worse by suggesting basic methods, including self-quarantine and minimizing contact with others, are not necessary.

Trump went so far as to say on Wednesday that not only is it OK for Americans with coronavirus to go to work, he said people “just get better, by, you know, sitting around and even going to work.”

Here are her full remarks:

