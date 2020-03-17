Quantcast
Connect with us

#YangWasRight trends nationwide as America embraces Universal Basic Income during coronavirus pandemic

Published

11 mins ago

on

As the federal government debates how to stimulate the economy during the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, former 2020 candidate Andrew Yang is being praised for his leadership in pushing a Universal Basic Income (UBI).

During his campaign, Yang pushed the idea of a “Freedom Dividend” of $1,000 per month for all citizens over the age of eighteen.

Yang, who is now a CNN analyst, explained on the network that his team has been in touch with the White House:

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m pleased to see the White House adopt our vision of putting money directly into the hands of hard-work Americans,” Yang said in a statement. “I look forward to monitoring the developments of the White House as they consider methods of distribution, and both me and my team are eager to offer our support to ensure this process runs as smoothly as possible.”

“My hope is that these checks extend beyond this period of dire need in order to prepare us for any future crises and the continued transformation of our economy and our society,” he added.

On Tuesday, #YangWasRight trended nationwide on Twitter. Here’s some of what people were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: correctio[email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

UK plans to bring in retired or under-qualified medical staff to help tackle growing coronavirus outbreak

Published

2 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

In an effort to tackle the growing coronavirus health crisis in the U.K., retired or under-qualified nurses and other medical staff are being called in to help shoulder the burden of the pandemic thanks to emergency legislation.

According to a report from The Guardian, the new laws are expected to be introduced to the Commons on Thursday and will give lawmakers the power to "ban gatherings or events and temporarily close schools and colleges in the effort to curb the spread the virus."

The Guardian reports that the laws will be time-limited to two years and will not be implemented immediately.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

#YangWasRight trends nationwide as America embraces Universal Basic Income during coronavirus pandemic

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

As the federal government debates how to stimulate the economy during the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, former 2020 candidate Andrew Yang is being praised for his leadership in pushing a Universal Basic Income (UBI).

During his campaign, Yang pushed the idea of a "Freedom Dividend" of $1,000 per month for all citizens over the age of eighteen.

Yang, who is now a CNN analyst, explained on the network that his team has been in touch with the White House:

https://twitter.com/ZachandMattShow/status/1239985622464561156

"I'm pleased to see the White House adopt our vision of putting money directly into the hands of hard-work Americans," Yang said in a statement. "I look forward to monitoring the developments of the White House as they consider methods of distribution, and both me and my team are eager to offer our support to ensure this process runs as smoothly as possible."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Monstrously incompetent’ Trump mocked for vowing to defeat ‘hidden’ coronavirus: ‘Wouldn’t be so hidden if there were more tests’

Published

37 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

In a tweet this Tuesday afternoon, President Trump sought to reassure the American people that his administration can defeat the growing health crisis sparked by the coronavirus.

'The world is at war with a hidden enemy," Trump tweeted. "WE WILL WIN!"

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1239997820242923521

While the message was meant to give hope, some thought Trump's use of the word "hidden" was an attempt to obfuscate what was his administration's initial bungled response to the outbreak -- which many agree wasn't so hidden.

Continue Reading
 
 