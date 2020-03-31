‘You can get it, too’: Chris Cuomo makes impassioned plea to viewers after testing positive for COVID-19
On CNN Tuesday, Chris Cuomo, broadcasting from quarantine in his home after a positive test for COVID-19, shared an impassioned plea with his viewers to work together to stop the spread of the pandemic.
“The government is saying we need to keep doing what we are doing,” said Cuomo. “The data shows our mitigation efforts are working. The reality, we are our best and, perhaps, only defense. If you need a death toll, you will get it every day and it will frighten you. 4,000 already. Maybe 100,000. 250,000. Trumped up today by this president potentially saying it could have been millions. My suggestion, don’t get caught in the numbers. Why? They’re just scary and out of context. We do not have the testing data to make real sense of our reality beyond what we know is the face of it for an overwhelming number who get sick. And that face is mine. I tested positive.”
“Scary? Yes, as you might imagine, but better me than you,” Cuomo continued. “My concern is what I may put on my family, just like you would. That is hurting me way more than anything the virus can do. So, let’s focus, let’s use this example of me having it as proof that you can get it, too, God forbid. We have to do everything we can to avoid being sick. We have to do it for ourselves, our families, and for those on the front lines, we are saving the lives of people like me and many of you. Together, as ever, as one. That is our remedy.”
CNN’s fact-checker demolishes Trump’s ‘barrage of false claims’ about the spread of coronavirus
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," fact-checker Daniel Dale walked through many of President Donald Trump's lies at the latest coronavirus press conference.
"The president has kept saying he knew what was happening in China and knew how bad this would be," said host Erin Burnett. "Obviously, what he said many times publicly during that time frame shows that to be untrue. You're a fact-checker. What stood out to you?"
"I think what we saw here was both the usual barrage of false claims and a broader overall narrative," said Dale. "Trump said he stopped all travel from Europe. It exempted several countries. He thought his impeachment was illegal. He said even the experts didn't know how bad this was. The experts were pretty uniformly warning us that this was going to be bad."
CNN
Trump says impeachment wasted his time on coronavirus — but he wouldn’t have done anything different anyway
At Tuesday's coronavirus press conference, in a confused rant, President Donald Trump echoed the emerging GOP talking point that impeachment may have distracted him from addressing coronavirus sooner — but then contradicted himself by suggesting his response was excellent and he wouldn't have done anything different if he hadn't been impeached.
"They probably illegally impeached me, in the sense that if you look at the FBI today with what happened, the horrible — nobody cares about that anymore because all they're thinking about is the virus," said Trump. "That's okay with me. You look at the reports that came out, it's disgraceful what went on. it's a total disgrace. They got caught in the act but you know what? We won't talk about that now."