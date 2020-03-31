‘You can get it, too’: Chris Cuomo makes impassioned plea to viewers after testing positive for COVID-19

On CNN Tuesday, Chris Cuomo, broadcasting from quarantine in his home after a positive test for COVID-19, shared an impassioned plea with his viewers to work together to stop the spread of the pandemic.

“The government is saying we need to keep doing what we are doing,” said Cuomo. “The data shows our mitigation efforts are working. The reality, we are our best and, perhaps, only defense. If you need a death toll, you will get it every day and it will frighten you. 4,000 already. Maybe 100,000. 250,000. Trumped up today by this president potentially saying it could have been millions. My suggestion, don’t get caught in the numbers. Why? They’re just scary and out of context. We do not have the testing data to make real sense of our reality beyond what we know is the face of it for an overwhelming number who get sick. And that face is mine. I tested positive.”

“Scary? Yes, as you might imagine, but better me than you,” Cuomo continued. “My concern is what I may put on my family, just like you would. That is hurting me way more than anything the virus can do. So, let’s focus, let’s use this example of me having it as proof that you can get it, too, God forbid. We have to do everything we can to avoid being sick. We have to do it for ourselves, our families, and for those on the front lines, we are saving the lives of people like me and many of you. Together, as ever, as one. That is our remedy.”

