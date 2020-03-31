Quantcast
‘You’re going to lose’: Trump’s campaign advisers ‘terrified’ the coronavirus outbreak will slam rural America

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s approval ratings may have gotten an early bump at the start of the COVID-19 crisis, but the Los Angeles Times reports that the president’s campaign hasn’t been nearly as confident behind the scenes that it will last through November.

One former Trump official interviewed by the Los Angeles Times claims that Trump’s campaign is “terrified” that the coronavirus pandemic that has mostly affected blue-state cities so far will sweep out across the country and hammer rural counties where the president’s support is particularly strong.

“The advisers have warned Trump that the political consequences at the ballot box in November will be even worse if he is seen as too lax,” the paper reports.

The former Trump official also tells the paper that the advisers’ message on taking COVID-19 seriously was, “pay attention” or “you’re going to lose the election.

Even though Trump’s approval has risen during the crisis, the Real Clear Politics polling average nonetheless shows the president is trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by more than six points in a hypothetical matchup.


CNN’s Chris Cuomo tests positive for COVID-19

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo confessed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus or COVID-19.

Cuomo made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday, saying that he learned in the past few days he had come in contact with people who tested positive. When he developed a fever and chills, he was tested and turned out to be positive.

Currently, he is self-isolating from his family in his basement, which he said his family doesn't mind.

He intends to continue doing his nightly show from there.

https://twitter.com/ChrisCuomo/status/1245011007711465478

In previous weeks, Cuomo got into a war of words with his brother, who said that their mother should stay with the governor because he comes in contact with fewer people. The elder Cuomo asked Dr. Anthony Fauci who was safer, and the CNN host lost the battle.

‘Botched’: Sailor reveals Navy crew further exposed to coronavirus because ship wasn’t cleaned professionally

Published

10 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

The U.S. Navy is known for sharing close quarters, which is creating a horrific breeding ground for outbreaks of the coronavirus. One sailor is sounding the alarm about the disinfection of a ship experiencing an outbreak.

Onboard the littoral combat ship, the USS Coronado, docked in San Diego, the first infection was March 16, when a chief began feeling sick. He was sent home, but ten days later, nine other members of the crew tested positive for COVID-19 too, The Navy Times reported.

