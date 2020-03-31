‘You’re going to lose’: Trump’s campaign advisers ‘terrified’ the coronavirus outbreak will slam rural America

President Donald Trump’s approval ratings may have gotten an early bump at the start of the COVID-19 crisis, but the Los Angeles Times reports that the president’s campaign hasn’t been nearly as confident behind the scenes that it will last through November.

One former Trump official interviewed by the Los Angeles Times claims that Trump’s campaign is “terrified” that the coronavirus pandemic that has mostly affected blue-state cities so far will sweep out across the country and hammer rural counties where the president’s support is particularly strong.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The advisers have warned Trump that the political consequences at the ballot box in November will be even worse if he is seen as too lax,” the paper reports.

The former Trump official also tells the paper that the advisers’ message on taking COVID-19 seriously was, “pay attention” or “you’re going to lose the election.

Even though Trump’s approval has risen during the crisis, the Real Clear Politics polling average nonetheless shows the president is trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by more than six points in a hypothetical matchup.