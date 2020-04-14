117 million children face measles risk from COVID-19 response: UN
Around 117 million children worldwide risk contracting measles because dozens of countries are curtailing their vaccination programs as they battle COVID-19, the United Nations warned Tuesday.
Currently 24 countries, including several already dealing with large measles outbreaks, have suspended widespread vaccinations, the World Health Organization and the UN’s children’s fund UNICEF said.
An additional 13 countries have had their vaccination programs interrupted due to COVID-19.
In a joint statement, the Measles and Rubella Initiative (M&RI) said it was vital that immunization capacity was retained during and after the current pandemic.
“Together, more than 117 million children… could be impacted by the suspension of scheduled immunization activities,” it said.
“The M&RI supports the need to protect communities and health workers from COVID-19 through a pause of mass campaigns, where risks of the disease are high.”
“However, this should not mean that children permanently miss out.”
Measles, a highly contagious disease, effects around 20 million people every year, the majority of whom are aged under five.
Despite a cheap and readily available vaccine, measles cases have surged in recent years, largely in part to what the WHO terms “vaccine hesitancy”.
In 2018, 140,000 measles deaths, mostly among children and babies, were recorded — most were preventable, meaning that the countries they occurred in had a vaccination program.
Of the two dozen countries to have officially suspended measles vaccine programs — ostensibly to protect health workers and prioritize COVID-19 response — several have seen worrying rises in measles cases in recent years.
In particular, Bangladesh, Brazil, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Nigeria, Ukraine and Kazakhstan are all battling large outbreaks.
DR Congo alone has had 6,000 measles deaths in its current epidemic.
The country last week also recorded a new case of Ebola — just days before the UN was due to announce an end to that outbreak.
– ‘Catch-up’ –
Robin Nandy, UNICEF’s chief of immunization, told AFP that COVID-19 was likely to place additional strain on already overburdened healthcare systems.
“We have to be mindful of the impact of COVID-19, threatening outbreaks of measles, an extremely contagious and potentially lethal disease for which there already exists a safe and effective vaccine,” he said.
“We are therefore urging countries to prepare and plan now for intensive catch-up vaccinations once physical distancing restrictions are lifted.”
Billions of people around the world face weeks of lockdown as governments figure out their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Experts have warned since the start of the outbreak that response programs to other infectious diseases — from polio to tuberculosis — are likely to suffer as health services triage workers to COVID-19 cases.
And while COVID-19 is overwhelmingly more serious in older patients, many communicable diseases, including measles, inordinately target children.
“Children younger than 12 months of age are more likely to die from measles complications, and if the circulation of measles virus is not stopped, their risk of exposure to measles will increase daily,” said the M&RI.
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
117 million children face measles risk from COVID-19 response: UN
Around 117 million children worldwide risk contracting measles because dozens of countries are curtailing their vaccination programs as they battle COVID-19, the United Nations warned Tuesday.
Currently 24 countries, including several already dealing with large measles outbreaks, have suspended widespread vaccinations, the World Health Organization and the UN's children's fund UNICEF said.
An additional 13 countries have had their vaccination programs interrupted due to COVID-19.
In a joint statement, the Measles and Rubella Initiative (M&RI) said it was vital that immunization capacity was retained during and after the current pandemic.
2020 Election
Trump re-election imperiled as states he needs the most are being hardest hit by pandemic: report
With the November election fast approaching and the coronavirus pandemic still spreading across the country, Donald Trump is now faced with the prospect of hoping he can hang onto states he desperately needs for re-election when many of them are being hardest hit by the health crisis.
According to a report at Bloomberg, the president may be facing an uphill battle to stay in the Oval Office as states are buffeted by the twin hits of a deadly pandemic and the resulting collapse of the economy.
Breaking Banner
Flailing Trump struggles to maintain the illusion of leadership as the coronavirus crisis rages on
Like a proverbial mariner, we are all collectively struggling to chart a course out of the coronavirus maelstrom for ourselves, our families for our nation and our world.
The sky is a gray to black forbidding.
This article was originally published by InsiderNJ.
The daily death tolls are like claps of thunder and lightning, that can strike close to, even into our own lifeboats, now adrift on a sea of further notice tribulation.
We cling for dear life to stay in our vessels, as a violent and turbulent sea swells all around us.