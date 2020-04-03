59 San Antonio nursing home residents test positive for coronavirus
The latest figures suggest most residents at the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have been infected.
Most residents at a San Antonio nursing home have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced Thursday evening.
During a news conference, Nirenberg said 59 more residents of the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive after six residents’ cases were reported there Wednesday. The previous six residents who tested positive included one person who died Tuesday.
Officials did not immediately have the total number of residents at the center, but Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff estimated it to be “70-something.”
Nirenberg said he learned of the 59 new residents’ positive tests late Thursday.
Wolff added that the 59 residents with positive tests is an “incredibly high number, and it’s just … very, very disturbing.”
In addition to the six resident cases that were reported at the facility Wednesday, there were six workers who tested positive. “No additional workers have been tested positive at this point,” Nirenberg said Thursday.
There have also been 11 negative tests at the facility and two that were inconclusive, Nirenberg said. It was not immediately clear if those tests were conducted on residents, workers or both.
Breaking Banner
Massive coronavirus bailout will inevitably result in scandal – and Trump’s hatred of oversight will aggravate it
There’s going to be scandal involved in this bailout. It is unquestionable. There is going to be fraud– that is going to be committed in this bailout. There are going to be individuals who are unjustly rewarded, and others who should have been saved and rescued, who will be left on the side to rot.—Neil Barofsky
Announcer: How do you prevent two trillion dollars from being contaminated by corruption? You ask a man who can’t be corrupted – a straight arrow who has already stood up to some of the most powerful people on Wall Street and in Washington.
COVID-19
59 San Antonio nursing home residents test positive for coronavirus
The latest figures suggest most residents at the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have been infected.
Most residents at a San Antonio nursing home have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced Thursday evening.
During a news conference, Nirenberg said 59 more residents of the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive after six residents' cases were reported there Wednesday. The previous six residents who tested positive included one person who died Tuesday.
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Hundreds of sailors cheer Navy captain fired by Trump administration for coronavirus warning
A U.S. Navy captain was sent off with cheers and applause from his sailors after he was relieved of duty for sounding the alarm about a coronavirus outbreak on board his aircraft carrier.
Capt. Brett Crozier left the USS Theodore Roosevelt after his dismissal for going outside the chain of command to alert service leaders of the outbreak that had infected more than 100 sailors on board the ship, reported Stars and Stripes.