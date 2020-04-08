Quantcast
8 Capitol police test positive for coronavirus — 2 weeks after lawmakers flooded the Hill

Published

1 min ago

on

The coronavirus has made it’s way to the Capitol Police, those responsible for security around the U.S. Capitol and lawmakers. Thus far, eight have tested positive, according to CNN and the gestation period of the virus could be concerning for many lawmakers.

“The health and well-being of USCP employees is the Department’s top priority,” Capitol Police spokesperson Eva Malecki said. “We are implementing a number of proactive measures to respond to the pandemic.”

Exactly two weeks from today, April 9, the Senate voted on the trillion-dollar stimulus package and lawmakers were all over the Hill.

The police have been issued personal protective equipment and daily box lunches are being given to on-duty officers and civilian employees to keep people apart and away from coming in contact with more people.

Read the full report at CNN.com.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
