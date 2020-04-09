9/11 responder with COVID-19: Red states without social distancing like ‘a pee section in a public pool’

John Feal, a 9/11 first responder and victims advocate, on Monday warned that states without social distancing policies are like a “pee section in a public pool.”

Feal, who is fighting a COVID-19 infection, told MSNBC that he is feeling better after 14 days with the virus.

“I was scared. This virus with pneumonia kicked my butt and nothing really scares me,” he explained. “This virus doesn’t discriminate. I don’t care if you are a Republican or a Democrat, black or white, tall, short, skinny or fat.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those eight states that don’t have the social distancing [orders],” Feal continued. “You know, that’s like adding a peeing section in a public pool. We’re eventually going to get ourselves sick again.”

Watch the video below from MSNBC.