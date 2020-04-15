‘A bunch of nonsense’: CNN panel busts Trump for attacking WHO for saying same things he did about China

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he was freezing funding to the World Health Organization because of its purported deference to the Chinese government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, CNN’s John Berman demonstrated on Wednesday that Trump was attacking the WHO for saying the same things about China’s efforts to contain the virus that he himself has said at various points over the last few weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“China has been working very hard to contain the coronavirus,” Trump tweeted on January 24th. “The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency and it will work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American people, I want to thank President Xi!”

Berman then asked reporter John Harwood what he made of Trump’s attacks on the WHO.

“It’s a bunch of political nonsense,” he said. “President Trump is guilty of the exact same thing. When he was pressed on that by Kaitlan Collins, our colleague, at the news conference, he didn’t make any sense. He basically said, ‘Yeah, but I made a trade deal with them and they’re paying tariffs to us.’ That’s not responsive to the question.”

Watch the video below.

CNN panel busts Trump for attacking WHO for saying same things he did about China from Brad Reed on Vimeo.