‘A bunch of nonsense’: CNN panel busts Trump for attacking WHO for saying same things he did about China
President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he was freezing funding to the World Health Organization because of its purported deference to the Chinese government during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, CNN’s John Berman demonstrated on Wednesday that Trump was attacking the WHO for saying the same things about China’s efforts to contain the virus that he himself has said at various points over the last few weeks.
“China has been working very hard to contain the coronavirus,” Trump tweeted on January 24th. “The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency and it will work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American people, I want to thank President Xi!”
Berman then asked reporter John Harwood what he made of Trump’s attacks on the WHO.
“It’s a bunch of political nonsense,” he said. “President Trump is guilty of the exact same thing. When he was pressed on that by Kaitlan Collins, our colleague, at the news conference, he didn’t make any sense. He basically said, ‘Yeah, but I made a trade deal with them and they’re paying tariffs to us.’ That’s not responsive to the question.”
Watch the video below.
CNN panel busts Trump for attacking WHO for saying same things he did about China from Brad Reed on Vimeo.
CNN
‘A bunch of nonsense’: CNN panel busts Trump for attacking WHO for saying same things he did about China
President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he was freezing funding to the World Health Organization because of its purported deference to the Chinese government during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, CNN's John Berman demonstrated on Wednesday that Trump was attacking the WHO for saying the same things about China's efforts to contain the virus that he himself has said at various points over the last few weeks.
"China has been working very hard to contain the coronavirus," Trump tweeted on January 24th. "The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency and it will work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American people, I want to thank President Xi!"
CNN
Trump’s epic hypocrisy on WHO exposed by CNN’s John King
On Tuesday, CNN anchor John King laid into President Donald Trump for his attacks on the World Health Organization — pointing out that he has done everything he is accusing them of doing.
"I'm not going to defend the WHO. CNN called the coronavirus a pandemic before the World Health Irganization. It was flat-footed," King told host Erin Burnett. "It did overly trust China, the president is right about that, but look at the president's own words."
"He said we were working with the World Health Organization back in the early days and things were fantastic," continued King. "He repeatedly defended China. On the day in late January he said this would never be a pandemic, he said that was because President Xi was on top of it and he trusted the president of China. He wouldn't answer a question about that after that, saying he was being respectful of China. He said the World Health Organization is responsible for deaths around the world because it cozied up to China. He did the same thing."
CNN
The FDA lets ‘pretty much anyone’ sell a COVID-19 antibody test — and a lot of them are shoddy: CNN
On CNN Tuesday, senior medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen warned that many of the antibody tests on the market for COVID-19 — the tests that show whether you are immune to the virus — are barely tested under the Food and Drug Administration's new standards, and possibly ineffective.
"So this test tells you, hey, look, you were infected at some point in the past and you have antibodies, which may mean you're immune," Cohen told anchor Brianna Keilar. "That's super helpful on a personal level. On a population level, we would know, this city has a lot of immune people or this city doesn't have a lot of people who are immune."