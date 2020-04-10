A Colorado ski community planned to test everyone for COVID-19 — here’s what happened
In late March, residents of the Colorado town of Telluride and surrounding San Miguel County stood in line, along marked spots spaced 6 feet apart, to have their blood drawn by medical technicians wearing Tyvek suits, face shields and gloves for a new COVID-19 test.While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s tests for the virus that causes the respiratory illness have been in short supply since the outbreak began, this was a new type of test. It wasn’t to see who was sick right now. It was an antibody test that would assess who had been exposed and how widespread the virus was in th…
‘It’s like walking into Chernobyl’: NYC emergency room doctor fears being fired for speaking out
At one New York City hospital, a doctor’s used mask tore as she performed CPR on her infected patient.
In Seattle, a nurse compares walking into her intensive care unit to bathing in COVID-19.
And in St. Louis, a nurse slips her used N95 mask into a paper bag at the end of her shift and prays it’s disinfected properly.
These are scenes playing out in hospitals across the country, based on interviews with over a dozen residents, doctors and nurses who go into work every day feeling unprotected from the disease they’re supposed to treat.
Why is Germany’s coronavirus fatality rate so low?
Germany has received a great deal of attention for having a lower death rate for COVID-19 than most comparable European countries. A simple explanation for the low case-fatality rate in Germany is that the country has been testing more people, so they have more confirmed cases for the same number of fatalities.
In many countries, only high-risk patients and the most critically ill are being tested. This results in fairly accurate fatality numbers but dramatically underestimates case numbers, as most cases cause mild illness and would not be tested.
Trump’s coronavirus briefing room antics entertain — and appall
"Nasty," Donald Trump calls one reporter, "third-rate," he brands another. The US president seems to loathe journalists but at his tempestuous coronavirus press conferences he just keeps coming back for more.
Every day for weeks now, Trump has spent up to two hours of primetime television delivering his unique blend of insults, jokes and cheerful boasts.
The briefings began as a way to inform an anxious nation on the COVID-19 emergency, turning health officials, like infectious diseases specialist Anthony Fauci, into household names. The usually bland vice president Mike Pence has won respect for his calm but unvarnished updates on the numbers of the sick and dead.