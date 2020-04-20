‘A very dangerous political game!’ Trump lashes out at governors demanding more COVID-19 tests

President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at governors across the country who were demanding that his administration step up and demand more coronavirus test kits.

Trump began his attack on governors by noting that some governors overestimated the number of ventilators they would need in their states to handle peak capacity, although that still hasn’t stopped more than 40,000 Americans from dying of the disease in just the past six weeks.

“Now they scream ‘Testing, Testing, Testing,’ again playing a very dangerous political game,” Trump snarled. “States, not the Federal Government, should be doing the Testing – But we will work with the Governors and get it done. This is easy compared to the fast production of thousands of complex Ventilators!”

Multiple governors, including Republicans such as Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, have said they do not have the testing capabilities they need to reopen their states as Trump wants them to do within the next month.