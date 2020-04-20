Quantcast
Connect with us

‘A very dangerous political game!’ Trump lashes out at governors demanding more COVID-19 tests

Published

49 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at governors across the country who were demanding that his administration step up and demand more coronavirus test kits.

Trump began his attack on governors by noting that some governors overestimated the number of ventilators they would need in their states to handle peak capacity, although that still hasn’t stopped more than 40,000 Americans from dying of the disease in just the past six weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now they scream ‘Testing, Testing, Testing,’ again playing a very dangerous political game,” Trump snarled. “States, not the Federal Government, should be doing the Testing – But we will work with the Governors and get it done. This is easy compared to the fast production of thousands of complex Ventilators!”

Multiple governors, including Republicans such as Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, have said they do not have the testing capabilities they need to reopen their states as Trump wants them to do within the next month.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Activism

‘Jesus is my vaccine’: Hundreds of protesters gather without protective gear in Pennsylvania

Published

1 min ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

Demonstrators gathered in Pennsylvania on Monday to demand that that the stay-at-home order be lifted as the coronavirus pandemic peaks in the United States.

According to reports, hundreds of protesters showed up in Harrisburg. Many of the demonstrators failed to wear protective gear or follow the CDC's social distancing guidelines.

"Jesus is my vaccine," a message on one truck said. One man came to the rally bearing a wooden cross on his back.

Other signs claimed that COVID-19 is a government "false flag" operation.

"Signs are saying that Gov. Wolf is the virus, that the media are the virus. Everything is the virus, except the virus," one observer noted.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN’s Jake Tapper shames conservatives who got their own followers killed with COVID-19 misinformation

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

CNN's Jake Tapper on Monday issued a scathing denunciation of conservative politicians and media personalities who have put their own followers' lives in danger by downplaying the threat of COVID-19.

"Practically every day I see a tweet or blog post about someone who wrongly thought COVID-19 was a hoax dying of COVID-19 and all I can think about are the members of the media and politicians who misinformed that person and who assuredly feel zero responsibility," Tapper wrote on Twitter.

Per Crooks & Liars, one such victim was 60-year-old John McDaniel of Marion, Ohio, who recently died from coronavirus after attacking Republican Gov. Mike DeWine for issuing stay-at-home orders during the pandemic.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump ‘at sea’ and ‘uncertain’ how to boost his approval numbers before 2020 election: NYT

Published

5 mins ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

With the 2020 election less than seven months away, Donald Trump is reportedly stymied by how to get a bump in his approval numbers -- and thus increase his chances of re-election -- while attempting to deal both with the coronavirus health crisis and the massive economic toll it taking along with human lives.

According to a report from the New York Times' Maggie Haberman, the president and his staffers are of two minds about how to give his re-election campaign a jolt, with the president deluged with conflicting opinions from his White House advisers as well as his campaign officials. 

Continue Reading
 
 