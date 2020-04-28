‘Absolutely unacceptable’: NYC mayor blasts crowds that gathered to for rabbi’s funeral

On Tuesday evening, photos began circulating on social media showing a large gathering for a funeral, reportedly in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The funeral was reportedly for Rabbi Chaim Mertz, who died from COVID-19.

Tipster says this is the Williamsburg funeral today of Rabbi Chaim Mertz who died from COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/wsTvCrlzpb — Reuven Blau (@ReuvenBlau) April 29, 2020

Scenes like this can set the process of reopening back weeks. Worse off, it risks more funerals. @NYPDnews is gonna have to camp out of every corner as long as people refuse to listen… pic.twitter.com/09kAk8pY64 — Menashe Shapiro (@menasheshapiro) April 29, 2020

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he personally went to disperse the gathering.

“Something absolutely unacceptable happened in Williamsburg tonite: a large funeral gathering in the middle of this pandemic. When I heard, I went there myself to ensure the crowd was dispersed. And what I saw WILL NOT be tolerated so long as we are fighting the Coronavirus,” de Blaso promised.

