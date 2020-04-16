Quantcast
Connect with us

Activists celebrate ‘tremendous victory’ as Federal court deals another blow to Keystone XL

Published

2 hours ago

on

Indigenous rights groups and climate action campaigners credited their years-long effort to block the Keystone XL tar sands pipeline with securing the latest legal victory against TC Energy on Wednesday after a federal judge in Montana invalidated a water-crossing permit needed to build the pipeline.

Judge Brian Morris ruled that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) issued the permit without conducting a thorough assessment of the harm the pipeline would cause to endangered species in waterways along the oil infrastructure’s planned route, which stretches 1,179 miles from Alberta, Canada to Nebraska.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morris ordered a suspension of construction and the USACE was ordered to complete a formal analysis of the pipeline’s potential impact on endangered species. If completed, the pipeline would carry 830,000 barrels of tar sands oil per day.

Groups including the Center for Biological Diversity, the Sierra Club, and the National Resources Defense Council joined indigenous groups in applauding the victory in their case against the Army Corps and TC Energy.

“This is a tremendous victory for imperiled wildlife that rely on rivers, streams, and wetlands,” said Jared Margolis, senior attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity. “This ruling makes it clear that the Trump administration can’t continue to push dirty fossil fuel pipelines while ignoring the devastating impacts they have on the environment.”

“We wish to recognize the tremendous work by our allies!” said Dallas Goldtooth, an organizer with the Indigenous Environmental Network. “This decision vindicates what we have always known. We stand unified in this resistance, not only on the grounds of morality, but on the terms of our legal rights as well.”

The ruling is the latest victory for climate action groups in a series of ongoing litigation against the Keystone XL Pipeline. President Donald Trump issued permits for its construction within days of taking office in 2017, two years after President Barack Obama declined to grant permission for the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2018, Morris temporarily blocked construction, saying the Trump administration failed to legally justify the project, and last December he ruled that lawsuits against the pipeline could move forward.

Campaigners called on TC Energy to finally give up its effort to build the pipeline in light of its latest legal blow.

“Take a hint, TC Energy,” tweeted Sierra Club campaigner Ben Cushing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hearings on Trump’s attempt to unilaterally approve cross-border construction and on Indigenous tribes’ demand that the project be suspended in light of the coronavirus pandemic are planned for Thursday.

Despite the ongoing battle, 350.org called Wednesday’s decision “a critical victory for tribes, rural communities, and all supporters of climate justice who have been fighting Keystone XL for more than a decade.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The court has rightfully ruled against the Trump administration’s efforts to fast track this nasty pipeline at any cost,” said Tamara Toles O’Laughlin, North America director for 350.org. “We won’t allow fossil fuel corporations and backdoor politicians to violate the laws that protect people and the planet. We will challenge any attempt to put our health and well-being at risk.”

“We can only hope that our organization’s ongoing litigation will receive a comparable decision as well,” Goldtooth said of the continued fight. “In the meantime, we fight on in defense of the sacredness of Mother Earth!”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

History shows why Trump should be terrified

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

When American presidents run for re-election, they usually win — especially in recent history. Before President Donald Trump, his three most recent predecessors were granted a full eight years by the American electoral system. The last president to lose re-election was George H.W. Bush.

With the 2020 election essentially on ice while the coronavirus crisis unfurls, it’s worth asking: What does it take for a president to miss out on a second term in the United States?

The benefits of incumbency

Being an incumbent running for re-election is clearly an advantage. Voters don’t have to imagine the candidate as president. Every day, just by existing, the candidate shows that in the most literal sense they are presidential material. And the presidency gives them opportunities that their opponents lack: they can command media attention, make important decisions, and embrace the pageantry of the office. The benefits of incumbency for other political offices, too, are well documented.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Corruption in its purest form’: Defeated GOP justice might un-recuse himself in case that could purge 200K voters

Published

20 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly was soundly defeated by progressive challenger Jill Karofsky in an election earlier this month -- but that may not stop him from participating in a ruling that could disenfranchise thousands of voters.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports that Kelly this week signaled that "he would participate in a case over who should remain on Wisconsin's voter rolls after earlier stepping away from the lawsuit."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s new press secretary faces backlash for claiming that Trump’s leadership led to the ‘most accurate’ coronavirus tests in the world

Published

34 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

In a tweet this Thursday, newly minted White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, praised President Trump for what she says is his successful leadership in expanding testing for coronavirus.

"Under President @realDonaldTrump’s leadership we have quickly developed the most expansive and accurate testing system in the world," she tweeted.

https://twitter.com/PressSec/status/1250814516922892289

"President Trump has cut red tape to get new tests to the market in record time, with 48 separate coronavirus tests already authorized so far," she wrote in a subsequent tweet. "As a result, the United States has now conducted more than 3.3 million tests, FAR MORE than any other country in the world."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image