Air Canada to rehire 16,500 workers laid off due to pandemic
Some 16,500 Air Canada employees who were laid off because of the coronavirus pandemic will be rehired under a government relief package for businesses, the airline said Wednesday.
The company furloughed nearly half of its Canada-based workforce of 36,000 on March 30 after seeing business abruptly dry up by more than 90 percent as country after country imposed travel restrictions and people stopped flying.
The Canadian government stepped in April 1 with an emergency wage subsidy plan called CEWS that is designed to help employers keep their workers or bring back ones that were laid off because of the pandemic.
It is retroactive to March 15 and under it the government will pay 75 percent of hard-hit companies’ payrolls through June 6.
Parliament is to meet soon to pass a law that would enact the relief program, which applies to companies that have seen their revenue drop by more than 30 percent, which is the case for Air Canada.
Air Canada said that under the relief package it will bring back the people it had furloughed.
“Subject to its adoption into law substantially as announced, Air Canada intends to adopt the CEWS for the benefit of its 36,000 Canadian-based employee workforce,” the company said in a statement.
‘Sociopath’ Trump gets pounded for demanding the COVID-19 pandemic be ‘quickly forgotten’ after it ends
President Donald Trump on Tuesday demanded that Americans forget that the COVID-19 pandemic ever happened after nationwide lockdowns get lifted.
"Once we OPEN UP OUR GREAT COUNTRY, and it will be sooner rather than later, the horror of the Invisible Enemy, except for those that sadly lost a family member or friend, must be quickly forgotten," the president wrote on Twitter. "Our Economy will BOOM, perhaps like never before!!!"
Trump's demand that Americans "quickly" forget the mass sickness and death that have occurred for the past several weeks drew a furious reaction from many Twitter users, who all vowed that they'd remember how Trump behaved during the pandemic as they voted him out of office in November.
COVID-19
On Texas-Louisiana border, vehicle checkpoints put the brakes on coronavirus
Texas is usually known for its friendliness but the Lone Star State is making things extra lonely for its neighbors to the east -- requiring visitors from coronavirus-stricken Louisiana to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in the state.
Beginning Sunday, state troopers set up checkpoints -- such as the one in Orange, Texas -- along the border with Louisiana to screen all motorists entering the state.
The parking lot of the town's closed visitor center on Highway 10 was taken over by officers who tended to a long line of cars. Across the way picnic tables were roped off with yellow and black police tape.
Bernie Sanders tells aides he’s dropping out of presidential race: report
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is expected to end his presidential bid on Wednesday.
Politico's Holly Otterbein reports that Sanders on Wednesday morning told campaign aides that he "is dropping out of the presidential race" and is expected to make a formal announcement shortly after.
New: Bernie Sanders is dropping out of the presidential race, he just told campaign aides on an all-staff call this morning.
